Subscribe
Veterans

Municipal Court processes most Class C misdemeanors

by | Nov 4, 2022 | Latest

A longtime local institution may provide more utility to the city than meets the eye.

Almost every week of the year, the Sachse Municipal Court comes to order beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings.

Court Administrator Kelly Dennis said there is not an exact date that the Sachse Municipal Court first came to order but it was included in Sachse’s Home Rule Charter that dates back to 1986. The court’s current presiding officer is Judge Robert Beasley who has held the role for over 32 years, she added.

In a typical Tuesday night session, the court may hear a total of 60 cases, which adds up to around 2,700 cases over the course of a year, Dennis said.

“Sometimes we will find that defendant’s feel that municipal courts lack importance,” Dennis said. “Statistics show that municipal courts process more defendants and other participants than all other courts.”

While the court does not handle any cases that could involve a jail sentence, said Dennis, it does handle all Class C misdemeanors. Most of the cases are traffic violations although it also hears cases such as theft under $100.

Dennis said the court will also hear civil cases, which typically involve a violation of Sachse’s Code of Ordinances.

Additionally, the municipal court is a way to maintain a resident’s constitutional rights when it comes to having a trial, said Dennis, adding that it upholds the axiom, “all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 3 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Election Day is Nov. 8

Election Day is Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022 |

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sachse voters will also have their say on charter amendments, which include...

read more
Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win

Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

The Mustangs looked like a team that wasn’t ready for the season to end, as they rolled to a 63-21 victory over North Garland Thursday night at Williams Stadium to close out the regular season. Sachse (4-6, 4-4 District 9-6A) awaits the results of the Wylie-Garland...

read more
Audit on engagement finds deficiencies

Audit on engagement finds deficiencies

Nov 3, 2022 |

Trustees received bad news when it came to the evaluation of the Family and Community Engagement Department in Garland ISD. Will Hardaway from Gibson Consulting presented the findings during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting and presented several recommendations...

read more
Sachse High School continues marching to success

Sachse High School continues marching to success

Nov 3, 2022 |

The Mustang Band is flying high following its recent marching season success. Sachse High School Band Director Holly Taylor said Sachse High School’s accolades include a third place finish at a Bands of America competition Oct. 8 in Midland. The band has also made the...

read more
Sachse defeats Royse City in bi-district round

Sachse defeats Royse City in bi-district round

Oct 31, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be filled with spooky sights and tricks all around, but the Sachse volleyball team faced their fears and treated itself to a playoff win. The Lady Mustangs defeated Royse City 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) Monday night at North Forney High School, advancing...

read more
SHS students design, build School of Screams

SHS students design, build School of Screams

Oct 28, 2022 |

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend. The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s...

read more
Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Oct 27, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections began this week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans