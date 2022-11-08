Subscribe
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

by | Nov 8, 2022 | Latest

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release.

Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her then 3-year-old son and remained at-large until this year.

O’Connor was pulled over in Missouri by the state’s highway patrol on Oct. 28 for speeding. After fingerprints confirmed her identity, she was arrested and extradited to Collin County where she is being held in the county’s detention facility.

O’Connor is being held for failure to appear in court and interference with child custody. The first charge has no bond set and the second has a bond of $100,000, according to the news release.

The child, now 17 years old, has been reunited with his father.

