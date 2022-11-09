All charter amendments passed by voters

Unofficial vote totals are pouring in across the state with all counties reporting election results. Vote totals will not become official until they are canvassed by state and local entities in the coming weeks.

Sachse residents were asked to cast ballots on 23 charter amendments, all of which passed.

Proposition A received 7,415 votes for, 89.9%, and 829 votes against, 10.1%. Proposition B received 6,894 votes for, 87.2%, and 1,015 votes against, 12.8%. Proposition C was also approved with 6,939 votes for, 86.2%, and 1,111 votes against 13.8%.

Proposition D, which applied to term limits, was approved with 7,238 voters for, 89.1%, and 887 votes against, 10.9%. Proposition E received 7,314 votes for, 90.7%, and 753 votes against, 9.3%. Proposition F received 6,877 votes for, 87.5%, and 982 votes against, 12.5%.

Voters approved Proposition G with 5,893 votes for, 76.6%, and 1,804 votes against, 23.4%. Proposition H, which dealt with how a special meeting can be called, was approved with 6,729 votes for, 84.9%, and 1,198 votes against, 15.1%. Proposition I eliminates the requirement to hold council meetings using Roberts Rules of Order and received 5,371 votes for, 70.6%, and 2,238 votes against, 29.4%.

Proposition J received 6,931 votes for, 89.9%, and 777 votes against, 10.1%. Proposition K, which requires the online publication of the city’s code of ordinances, was approved with 7,615 votes for, 95.5%, and 362 votes against, 4.5%. Voters cast 6,103, 89.5%, ballots in favor of Proposition L with 718 votes against, 10.5%.

Proposition M received 6,658 votes for, 84%, and 1,267 votes against, 16%. Proposition N reduced the number of signatures required for initiative and referendum from 20 to 10. It received 4,431 votes for, 58.4%, and 3,156 votes against, 41.6%.

Propositions O and P extended the time period for petitions of initiative, referendum and recall to 60 days from 30 days. Proposition O received 6,077 votes for, 79.4%, and 1,578 votes against, 20.6%. Proposition P received 5,821 votes for, 76.1%, and 1,829 votes against, 23.9%.

Proposition Q received 6,059 votes for, 83.3%, and 1,214 votes against, 16.7%. Proposition R received 5,198, 68.8%, and 2,359 votes against, 31.2%. Proposition S received 5,389 votes for, 69.6%, and 2,351 votes against, 30.4%.

Proposition T received 7,029 votes for, 90.6%, and 725 votes against, 9.4%. Proposition U, which requires a posting of a comprehensive summary of the charter commission’s report to council, received 7,152 votes for, 93.7%, and 478 votes against, 6.3%.

Proposition V received 5,038 votes for, 72.7%, and 1,889 votes against, 27.3%. Proposition W, which established gender neutral language in several charter provisions, received 4,382 votes for, 57.8%, and 3,194 votes against, 42.2%.

Also at the local level, Collin County voters cast ballots for four Wylie ISD trustee races.

In the race for Place 1, incumbent Stacie Smith received 12,960 votes, 61.9%, defeating challenger Jill Palmer who received 7,962 votes, 38.1%. Place 2 went to former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams who got 13,149 votes, 63.9%, compared to Jeffrey Keech’s 7,427 votes, 36.1%.

Current Wylie Preparatory Academy employee and former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery received 12,684 votes, 60.8%, compared to Kevin Brooks who received 8,181 votes, 39.2%. Incumbent Jacob Day received 12,695 votes, 63.9%, to defeat Michael Schwerin who received 7,170 votes, 36.1%.

At the state level, Republican Governor Greg Abbott won a third term, receiving 4.42 million votes, 54.8%, while Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke received 3.53 million votes, 43.8%. Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts received 81,522 votes, 1%, and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios received 28,462 votes, 0.4%.

Republican incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor’s seat with 4.3 million votes, 53.8%, while Democratic challenger Mike Collier received 3.47 million votes, 43.4%. Libertarian Shanna Steele received 221,247 votes, 2.8%.

In the attorney general race, incumbent Ken Paxton was elected to a third term, receiving 4.26 million votes, 53.5%. His challengers Rochelle Mercedes Garza, the Democratic candidate, received 3.47 million votes, 43.6%, and Mark Ash, the Libertarian candidate, received 232,612 votes, 2.9%.

Voters also elected their U.S. representatives. Collin County voters elected Republican Keith Self with 163,929 votes, 60.6%, to defeat Democratic challenger Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian candidate Christopher Claytor. Srivastava received 99,758 votes, 36.9%, and Claytor received 6,890 votes, 2.6%.

Dallas County voters re-elected incumbent Republican Lance Gooden with 135,866 votes, 64.1%. He defeated Tartisha Hill who received 71,567 votes, 33.8%, and Libertarian Kevin A. Hale who received 4,292 votes, 2%.

Incumbent Republican Chris Hill received 201,547 votes, 57.1%, to defeat Democratic challenger Joshua Murray who received 151,605 votes, 42.9%. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould received 202,766 votes, 57.8%, to defeat Democratic candidate David Brignac who received 147,882 votes, 42.2%.

In Dallas County, Democratic incumbent Clay Jenkins received 384,581 votes, 62.5%, to defeat Republican Lauren Davis who received 230,871 votes, 37.5%, in the county judge race. Incumbent District Attorney John Cruezot received 364,215 votes, 59.4%, to defeat Republican challenger Faith Johnson who received 249,006 votes, 40.6%.

In the race for State Senator District 8 Republican incumbent Angela Paxton received 187,373 votes, 57.7%, to defeat Democratic challenger Jonathan Cocks who received 127,925 votes, 39.4%. Libertarian Edward Kless received 9,279 votes, 2.9%.

Republican incumbent Bob Hall defeated Democratic challenger Prince Giadolor in the race for State Senator District 2. Hall received 173,055 votes, 62%, compared to Giadolor’s 105,978, 38%.

State Representative for District 33 Justin Holland won re-election with 43,952 votes, 65.2%, while Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey received 23,505 votes, 34.8%.

Republican incumbent Angie Chen Button also won re-election with 37,423 votes, 54.9%, defeating Democratic challenger Elva Curl who received 30,742 votes, 45.1%.

In Texas, the deadline to canvass results is no later than 14 days after the election, which was held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As of the time of publication, most precincts in Dallas County have reported while all Collin County precincts have submitted their unofficial vote totals. Because the results have not been canvassed, the vote totals could change slightly.