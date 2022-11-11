Subscribe
Sachse hangs tough but can’t keep up with explosive Rockwall

by | Nov 11, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Sachse entered Friday’s bi-district round matchup against Rockwall knowing it would have to slow down an explosive Yellow Jacket offense to have a chance for the upset. 

Although Rockwall scored just 48 seconds into the game and held a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, Sachse was able to muster big plays of their own, including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by CJ Wells to cut the deficit to 22-21, but ultimately Rockwall’s offense was too much for the Mustangs to handle. Sachse’s season ended at the hands of Rockwall, who ran away in the second half to a 50-24 victory.

Sachse trailed 29-21 at halftime and began the second half on offense. The Mustangs came out with a new strategy of running the ball and chewing up the clock, doing both effectively, as ten consecutive running plays yielded 48 yards and took over five minutes off the clock. But facing a 4th and four from the Rockwall 28, Sachse threw for the first time on the drive and the ball fell into the hands of Rockwall at the one-yard line. Two plays later, Rockwall quarterback Lake Bennett found Aiden Meeks for a 95-yard touchdown pass to effectively end the game.

The Mustangs now close the book on the 2022 season, one where underclassmen got valuable experience, and now go into 2023 with a bright outlook.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.

