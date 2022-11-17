Deadlines near for Christmas activities

Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, deadlines for Christmas activities are fast approaching.

Sachse residents eager to show off their decoration skills are encouraged to sign up quickly for the second annual Christmas tree decorating competition at the Michael J. Felix Community Center. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said entries will be accepted on a first come, first served basis until all 10 undecorated trees have been adopted.

“This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to showcase themselves,” Wiseman said. “Or, [it is] even a great way for a family to come together and decorate a tree to be on display at the community center.”

Once a tree is adopted, the city will provide lights for the tree, said Wiseman, adding that individuals are welcome to use handmade or purchased decorations for the tree. As part of the sign-up process, participants can elect a time to decorate their tree.

To be eligible to win the contest, a tree must be decorated by Dec. 3.

Voting on the decorated trees will last from Dec. 6-14, said Wiseman. Winners will be announced on Dec. 15 and the trees will remain displayed in the community center for the rest of the month.

“Voting can be done at the Michael J. Felix Community Center during operating hours and at the Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 7,” Wiseman said. “Winners will be announced on Dec. 15 on social media and winners can pick up their trophies at the community center.”

To register for the contest, individuals can email Amanda Chi at [email protected]

Additionally, residents looking to have a float in the annual Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 7 can register any time between now and Dec. 6, said Wiseman.

For the full story, see the Nov. 17 issue of The Sachse News.