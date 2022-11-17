Subscribe
Veterans

Deadlines near for Christmas activities

by | Nov 17, 2022 | Latest

Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, deadlines for Christmas activities are fast approaching.

Sachse residents eager to show off their decoration skills are encouraged to sign up quickly for the second annual Christmas tree decorating competition at the Michael J. Felix Community Center. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said entries will be accepted on a first come, first served basis until all 10 undecorated trees have been adopted.

“This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to showcase themselves,” Wiseman said. “Or, [it is] even a great way for a family to come together and decorate a tree to be on display at the community center.”

Once a tree is adopted, the city will provide lights for the tree, said Wiseman, adding that individuals are welcome to use handmade or purchased decorations for the tree. As part of the sign-up process, participants can elect a time to decorate their tree.

To be eligible to win the contest, a tree must be decorated by Dec. 3. 

Voting on the decorated trees will last from Dec. 6-14, said Wiseman. Winners will be announced on Dec. 15 and the trees will remain displayed in the community center for the rest of the month.

“Voting can be done at the Michael J. Felix Community Center during operating hours and at the Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 7,” Wiseman said. “Winners will be announced on Dec. 15 on social media and winners can pick up their trophies at the community center.”

To register for the contest, individuals can email Amanda Chi at [email protected] 

Additionally, residents looking to have a float in the annual Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 7 can register any time between now and Dec. 6, said Wiseman.

For the full story, see the Nov. 17 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Turkey Trot takes marks Nov. 24

Turkey Trot takes marks Nov. 24

Nov 17, 2022 |

A Thanksgiving staple in Sachse prepares to run its race for the 19th time this year. The annual Turkey Trot takes place at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, outside of Sachse High School, which is located at 3901 Miles Road. Runners should arrive at 7 a.m. to get checked in...

read more
Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit

Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit

Nov 16, 2022 |

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis struck a defiant tone in his response to an Oct. 31 lawsuit that alleges he sexually harassed employees. In his Wednesday, Nov. 16, news conference in the jury room at the Collin County Courthouse, Willis denied the...

read more
City approves bids for employee insurance

City approves bids for employee insurance

Nov 12, 2022 |

As Sachse prepares to enter the new year, it is lining up the benefits package it will offer to employees. Council received a presentation from the city’s benefits consultant, Jonathan Weegar from HUB International, during the Tuesday, Nov. 1, special meeting. City...

read more
Real Options mobile unit coming to The Cross Church

Real Options mobile unit coming to The Cross Church

Nov 11, 2022 |

Residents in need of pregnancy resources have another option to turn to — one that has over three decades of experience serving Collin County. Allen-based nonprofit Real Options is partnering with The Cross Church in Wylie to provide pregnancy resources to residents...

read more
County offers much needed veterans service

County offers much needed veterans service

Nov 10, 2022 |

Navigating and filing paperwork for benefits available to veterans, their spouses and children can be a complex experience that can potentially overwhelm many individuals. In Plano, the small staff at Collin County Veterans Services (CCVS) work to make the process a...

read more
Historical Society hosts Veterans Day event

Historical Society hosts Veterans Day event

Nov 10, 2022 |

Local residents gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans on a balmy November day. The Sachse Historical Society hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with veterans, residents and elected officials in attendance at the 11th annual...

read more
All charter amendments passed by voters

All charter amendments passed by voters

Nov 9, 2022 |

Unofficial vote totals are pouring in across the state with all counties reporting election results. Vote totals will not become official until they are canvassed by state and local entities in the coming weeks. Sachse residents were asked to cast ballots on 23...

read more
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

Nov 8, 2022 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility