Turkey Trot takes marks Nov. 24

A Thanksgiving staple in Sachse prepares to run its race for the 19th time this year.

The annual Turkey Trot takes place at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, outside of Sachse High School, which is located at 3901 Miles Road. Runners should arrive at 7 a.m. to get checked in for the race.

“It’s been a tradition for 19 years and people come to expect it,” said Kasey Hudgins, president of the Class of 2023 Booster Club.

As part of the annual race there are two events — a 1 mile fun run and a 5 kilometer race. Students looking to register for the fun run or 5K will pay a $20 registration fee.

Adults who sign up will pay a $30 registration fee for either race. According to the race’s website, there may also be a service fee charge to register for any of the events.

All proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit the senior class, said Hudgins, adding that the booster club for the Class of 2023 raises money throughout the students’ high school careers.

“It is so important to mitigate costs of Senior activities because there are so many and they get to be very expensive,” Hudgins said. “The booster club raises money for four years to give them a Senior Prom they’ll remember for years to come.”

This year, Hudgins said the overall goal for the number of runners in the event is 400, which will help provide much needed funds for senior activities.

