WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Thankful for old friends

by | Nov 25, 2022 | Opinion

It’s Thanksgiving week, a great time to reflect, give thanks, or in other words, gratitude.  I’m thankful for so much this season.  One thing in particular is a reconnection with an old friend.

We’ve all got those people in our lives, that for a season were our “go to”/ “ride or die” people. Then life happens.  Somebody moves, changes jobs, gets married, or a little conflict pops up (or all of the above). 

Next thing you know you blink, it’s been 10 years and you barely know (and certainly never talk to) that person anymore.  Being Facebook friends or following on Insta doesn’t count.  There’s something special that happens when we spend time in each other’s presence. 

Recently I reconnected with an old friend and mentor.  This guy was in my wedding, heck he loaned me the money for the down payment on the engagement ring!  I could talk to him about anything, he took me under his wing and taught me a ton.  I learned game changing lessons about work, life, and leadership from him.

Then life happened. 

Marriage, kids, career, and next thing you know we’d drifted in different directions.

I’ve spent some time thinking about friends from my 20’s.  There’s so many that I’ve lost connection with.  Some that I needed to apologize to… (my 20’s were a little rough.)  But those people are still important to me.  I root for them to succeed and I celebrate their victories online. 

So, I decided to start reaching out.  Inviting to lunch, coffee, breakfast, happy hour.  In any relationship where there’s a disconnect somebodies gotta make the first move.  (this is not breaking news to any of us who are married).

The reconnections that I’ve made (in person, in real life) with old friends has been awesome.  It’s been so great to not only relive past adventure, but to share ideas, hear the stories of how they got from where you last left off to now.  Sometimes those stories are incredibly joyful, sometimes incredibly sad – but it’s so powerful to come alongside them either way. 

How about you?  Who’s on your list that you’d like to reconnect with?  Is it an old boss, co-worker, a college roommate, or someone in your wedding?  I’d encourage you to make that list and make the invitation. Fair warning… not all mine said yes. Busyness, travel, or old wounds can get in the way.  But the yes’s have been so rewarding.

Now take a minute and think about your relationship with Jesus. 

Have you drifted from the best friend you’ll ever have?  If so, I’d encourage you to spend some time with Him.  He will always say yes to the invitation.  He’d love to hear about the good, bad and ugly of the last couple years. 

He loves you no matter how far you’ve drifted, and that’s some really Good News.

By Todd Baughman

