Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

by | Nov 28, 2022 | Latest, Life & Style

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the News is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 22 edition of The Sachse News.

Please print out the attached document, have your child write their letter, then send via mail or drop your letter to the address listed. Or, you can email a color scan to [email protected]

Children are more than welcome to jazz up the letters with some drawings, on the front or back, for Santa. Letters are due by Dec. 7.

If you drop by our office at 110 N. Ballard, Wylie, you can use our Santa Rocks frame to take a festive holiday photo of your child.

Merry Christmas!

Veterans

