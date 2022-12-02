TxDOT hosting online transportation workshop for seniors, those with disabilities

Seeking to understand the transportation needs of senior citizens and individuals with disabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual meeting.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 2, according to a Dec. 1 news release from TxDOT.

“Access to quality transit is vital to the lives of many people across Texas, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” the news release said. “For many, transit is their only connection to healthcare, jobs, family members or even groceries.”

Residents can visit a specific website to view the schedule for meetings or submit a comment during the public meeting.

To better understand the needs of seniors or those with disabilities, TxDOT is hosting virtual workshops throughout December and January.