Police shooting suspect indicted

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for aggravated assault of a police officer.

Two Sachse officers were shot at close range with a shotgun around midnight Sept. 2. The officer on the driver’s side was shot in the head and the other was able to draw his weapon and shoot Perez.

The incident took place at MedPost Urgent Care, located at 7760 State Highway 78. Officers were completing an unrelated call for service when the unnamed subject fired into the vehicle.

Both officers were later treated for non-threatening life injuries before their release from the hospital. Perez, who was injured during the exchange, was treated at the hospital before he was taken into custody.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail for each felony charge for a total $2 million bond. As of presstime, no trial date has been set. For his actions, Perez faces up to 20 years of prison if found guilty of both first degree felony charges.

No motive has been released for the shooting and Police Chief Bryan Sylvester continues to cooperate with other agencies in the prosecution of the case. Consistent with department protocols, the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers to continue investigating the shooting of both officers.

