Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

by | Dec 9, 2022 | Latest

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home.

The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.

All adopted animals come spayed or neutered and with up-to-date vaccinations.

“Full shelters increase the stress on the pets in our care,” Smith said. “Pets are like people and they are competitive for the time and attention of those caring for them so there’s more ‘hey look at me’ barking, etc. More dogs in the dog room cuts down on each dog’s play time in the yard.”

She added that a full shelter also means residents have to be made regarding animal surrenders. Animal control officers will also have discussions with a family about looking for other solutions, such as training, fostering, rescues or other family members capable of caring for a pet.

Smith said shelters will frequently see an increase in their capacity around the holidays as individuals look to adopt a cute puppy or kitten.

“Shelters are often at capacity this time of year because adopters are looking for the cute and little,” Smith said. “The perfect storm brews for shelters when adoptions of larger or adult pets slows down and intakes go up. This time of year we see increases in strays, and sadly, owner surrenders.”

The number of increased strays is because of the potential for doors or gates to remain open and a pet wanders away, said Smith. 

Additionally, owner surrenders can happen when a puppy or kitten begins to grow into an adult and was not spayed or neutered which means more puppies and kittens around. Other causes for surrenders include a lack of training or even a family move where the home may not be pet-friendly or conducive to a family’s conditions, she added.

To help make sure pets are ready for adoption and a new home, the shelter cares for animals under its roof and provides up-to-date vaccinations and a spay or neuter treatment.

“Many things can happen that cause intakes to go up and so we try to educate and counsel as much as we can, as opportunities arise, but the main focus has to be on taking care of the pets in our shelter and trying to find them loving new homes,” Smith said. “We make sure they get vaccinated and spayed and neutered, we, and our wonderful volunteers, spend quality time with them to get them ready for what we hope is ‘furever.’”

For residents looking to adopt, they should be mindful of their lifestyle and that of their pets, said Smith. 

“Pets should be considered family and like all families there are good times and challenges and you just love them through both,” Smith said.

They can also consider an investment in training, if a pet is allowed at their apartment and the potential fitness needs of their pet.

“It is not unusual for people to want to adopt kittens and puppies as Christmas presents. We understand that because, after all, what’s cuter than a baby animal?” Smith said. “With any luck all kittens and puppies grow up to be adult versions of themselves and the love from their families needs to continue “furever.’” 

For residents looking to help but unsure if they can commit to a full-time adoption, they can reach out to the shelter to foster a dog in their home.

To contact the animal shelter, call 972-675-9662. Animals from the Sachse Animal Shelter can be viewed online at Petfinder.com  and RescueMe.org.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Dec 9, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed...

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 8, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Dec 7, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers took a moment before regular business at the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting to recognize Public Works and Capital Improvement Projects Director Corey Nesbit as the recipient of the 2022 Utility Partner of the Year by Dallas County. During the regular...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Dec 6, 2022 |

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 3, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
TIRZ contribution increase approved

TIRZ contribution increase approved

Dec 2, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers continued two public hearings into the most recent council meeting as it sought input from residents. An increase in the city’s contribution to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a levying of special revenue assessment bonds were the two...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Dec 1, 2022 |

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December. In Sachse, the city will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first...

read more
Police department hosting toy drive

Police department hosting toy drive

Dec 1, 2022 |

A generous initiative organized by a leader in the Sachse Police Department is taking place once again this year. Lt. Steven Doerr began accepting donations of toys Saturday Nov. 26, and he will continue to accept donations through Dec. 10. After he collects all his...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility