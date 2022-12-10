Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

EDC discusses business grant program

by | Dec 10, 2022 | Latest

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting.

Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist within current programs during the Nov. 17 regular meeting.

Economic Development Manager Jerod Potts said SEDC policy initiatives include economic development incentives, increasing and retaining quality jobs and expanding the city’s tax base. Within its parameters, a local business grant program would dovetail with existing goals, he added.

In 2020, the SEDC approved a small business grant program with $125,000 in allocated funding. Of the allocated funds, only $36,410 in grants were awarded in eight separate tranches but the program has not been utilized since July 2020, Potts said.

The account remains active, said Potts, but it could be done away with by the board since it was primarily designed to assist businesses struggling because of the pandemic. Trustees could reallocate the remaining funds to a different program if they wished, he added.

Additionally, the SEDC has an existing local business grant program but funds have also been used to sponsor events — such as Backyard on Fifth. It has also been used to fund site improvements along Fifth Street and facade enhancements for businesses.

However, the SEDC has lacked policy direction on how to use funds so the city has not budgeted any additions to the local business grant fund balance.

“We have not added money into this account for two years,” Potts said. “It is an inactive account and what we noted is that we wanted more policy direction before we put more money in this account. City council is not going to love the idea of money sitting in there if there is no plan for it.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 8 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Dec 9, 2022 |

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place...

read more
Garland ISD approves mental health service

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Dec 9, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed...

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 8, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Dec 7, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers took a moment before regular business at the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting to recognize Public Works and Capital Improvement Projects Director Corey Nesbit as the recipient of the 2022 Utility Partner of the Year by Dallas County. During the regular...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Dec 6, 2022 |

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 3, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
TIRZ contribution increase approved

TIRZ contribution increase approved

Dec 2, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers continued two public hearings into the most recent council meeting as it sought input from residents. An increase in the city’s contribution to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a levying of special revenue assessment bonds were the two...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Dec 1, 2022 |

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December. In Sachse, the city will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility