Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Latest

A group of active seniors in Sachse became the action they wanted to see in the community, opting to give back to a local food pantry that gives to them on a regular basis.

Individuals who frequent the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse are already members of a group called the Go-Getters, so long as they pay dues. At the center, they help make sure the kitchen is stocked with necessary paper supplies and they sell goods at a boutique right inside the main entrance.

However, they decided to do more this year with their board of directors — including President Rocky Creuz, Vice President Jack Barger, Secretary Cindy Reis and Treasurer Jim Johnson. Member at-large Doris Wiseman also played a pivotal role in organizing the effort.

Wiseman said 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse actively attends engagements at the senior center, providing food on a weekly basis for those in need and catering a monthly informational luncheon. All of those are free services provided by the local nonprofit.

“My suggestion to the Go-Getters [was] to make a donation for the 5 Loaves Pantry for the children’s Christmas,” Wiseman said. “She was asking for $25 gift cards for Target or Walmart.”

This year, 5 Loaves was looking to distribute $50 in gift cards for over 400 children in need. The event will be held at the new TNT Gaming Center, located 7010 S. State Highway 78 in Sachse.

“We thought it would be something that we could do in appreciation for what they do for us,” Wiseman said. “The Go-Getters made a $200 donation out of their treasury.”

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Dec 15, 2022 |

City staff were busy informing the public about ongoing projects throughout Sachse during the final council meeting of 2022. Parks, roads and the new animal shelter were included in the informational updates presented to councilmembers during the Tuesday, Dec. 6,...

read more
EDC discusses business grant program

EDC discusses business grant program

Dec 10, 2022 |

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting. Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist...

read more
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Dec 9, 2022 |

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place...

read more
Garland ISD approves mental health service

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Dec 9, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed...

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 8, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Dec 7, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers took a moment before regular business at the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting to recognize Public Works and Capital Improvement Projects Director Corey Nesbit as the recipient of the 2022 Utility Partner of the Year by Dallas County. During the regular...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Dec 6, 2022 |

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 3, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility