Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

A group of active seniors in Sachse became the action they wanted to see in the community, opting to give back to a local food pantry that gives to them on a regular basis.

Individuals who frequent the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse are already members of a group called the Go-Getters, so long as they pay dues. At the center, they help make sure the kitchen is stocked with necessary paper supplies and they sell goods at a boutique right inside the main entrance.

However, they decided to do more this year with their board of directors — including President Rocky Creuz, Vice President Jack Barger, Secretary Cindy Reis and Treasurer Jim Johnson. Member at-large Doris Wiseman also played a pivotal role in organizing the effort.

Wiseman said 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse actively attends engagements at the senior center, providing food on a weekly basis for those in need and catering a monthly informational luncheon. All of those are free services provided by the local nonprofit.

“My suggestion to the Go-Getters [was] to make a donation for the 5 Loaves Pantry for the children’s Christmas,” Wiseman said. “She was asking for $25 gift cards for Target or Walmart.”

This year, 5 Loaves was looking to distribute $50 in gift cards for over 400 children in need. The event will be held at the new TNT Gaming Center, located 7010 S. State Highway 78 in Sachse.

“We thought it would be something that we could do in appreciation for what they do for us,” Wiseman said. “The Go-Getters made a $200 donation out of their treasury.”