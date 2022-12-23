GISD trustees receive bond committee update

As the citizen bond steering committee for Garland ISD continues to prepare its set of recommendations for an upcoming bond, trustees debated the timeline and discussed next steps.

Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo informed the board of the previous bond in 2014 and the Long Range Master Plan during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, board of trustees meeting. The 2014 bond was for $455.5 million and revamped district facilities, built a new natatorium and added security upgrades at all campuses.

The long-range plan was created in April 2019 but has been revised through July, accounting for inflation of its lifespan.

“A lot has happened since April 2019 with COVID, interest rates and home prices, inflation and what we’re seeing in the market today,” Ringo said.

During the bond steering committee meetings, individuals learned the basics of school finance, toured facilities and the bond capacity of the district, said Ringo, adding that there was also a mock vote held.

“What that means is that at their tables, they looked at the assessment of each project and the feedback which the board has seen and took a mock vote at their tables to understand how the voting process works,” Ringo said.

Potential bond projects had to be approved by a supermajority of the committee to make the list of recommendations that will be presented to the board of trustees.

Several trustees debated a potential timeline, but the consensus favored a presentation during trustees’ committee meetings on Jan.10, 2023, before a discussion at the regular January meeting and a special meeting in February. The special meeting would be necessary in the event trustees did not take action before the May election filing deadline Feb. 17, 2023.

Superintendent Ricardo Lopez said there has been a lot of work by both GISD administration and the bond committee to narrow the scope of the bond that will go before voters.

“We did an intensive study for over $3 billion worth of work,” Lopez said. “Administration scrubbed it down to $1.9 billion and said here are the priority items and others to enhance the district. This is a very nuts and bolts type of bond.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 22 issue of The Sachse News.