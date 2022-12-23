Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

GISD trustees receive bond committee update

by | Dec 23, 2022 | Latest

As the citizen bond steering committee for Garland ISD continues to prepare its set of recommendations for an upcoming bond, trustees debated the timeline and discussed next steps.

Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo informed the board of the previous bond in 2014 and the Long Range Master Plan during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, board of trustees meeting. The 2014 bond was for $455.5 million and revamped district facilities, built a new natatorium and added security upgrades at all campuses.

The long-range plan was created in April 2019 but has been revised through July, accounting for inflation of its lifespan.

“A lot has happened since April 2019 with COVID, interest rates and home prices, inflation and what we’re seeing in the market today,” Ringo said.

During the bond steering committee meetings, individuals learned the basics of school finance, toured facilities and the bond capacity of the district, said Ringo, adding that there was also a mock vote held.

“What that means is that at their tables, they looked at the assessment of each project and the feedback which the board has seen and took a mock vote at their tables to understand how the voting process works,” Ringo said.

Potential bond projects had to be approved by a supermajority of the committee to make the list of recommendations that will be presented to the board of trustees.

Several trustees debated a potential timeline, but the consensus favored a presentation during trustees’ committee meetings on Jan.10, 2023, before a discussion at the regular January meeting and a special meeting in February. The special meeting would be necessary in the event trustees did not take action before the May election filing deadline Feb. 17, 2023.

Superintendent Ricardo Lopez said there has been a lot of work by both GISD administration and the bond committee to narrow the scope of the bond that will go before voters. 

“We did an intensive study for over $3 billion worth of work,” Lopez said. “Administration scrubbed it down to $1.9 billion and said here are the priority items and others to enhance the district. This is a very nuts and bolts type of bond.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 22 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Dec 24, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and the Texas economy have been earmarked for addressing. State Representative Angie Chen Button, District 112, outlined three...

read more
5 Loaves hosts over 400 children at Christmas event

5 Loaves hosts over 400 children at Christmas event

Dec 22, 2022 |

An annual Christmas tradition in Sachse returned to an in-person format with festivities for over 400 children and their parents.  Audrey Wallace, executive director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, said it was important to her to provide an in-person experience rather...

read more
Christmas light contest winners announced

Christmas light contest winners announced

Dec 22, 2022 |

As Christmas Day approaches, several residents got in the holiday spirit by entering an annual light contest and becoming a part of the new holiday light map. In a creation coming from City Hall, residents can easily plan out a holiday-themed jaunt to a neighborhood...

read more
Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Dec 15, 2022 |

A group of active seniors in Sachse became the action they wanted to see in the community, opting to give back to a local food pantry that gives to them on a regular basis. Individuals who frequent the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse are already...

read more
Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Dec 15, 2022 |

City staff were busy informing the public about ongoing projects throughout Sachse during the final council meeting of 2022. Parks, roads and the new animal shelter were included in the informational updates presented to councilmembers during the Tuesday, Dec. 6,...

read more
EDC discusses business grant program

EDC discusses business grant program

Dec 10, 2022 |

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting. Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist...

read more
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Dec 9, 2022 |

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place...

read more
Garland ISD approves mental health service

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Dec 9, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility