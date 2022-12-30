Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Local ISDs celebrate achievements

by | Dec 30, 2022 | Latest

Garland ISD had a busy year as several of its departments were recognized for their service, Sachse High School celebrated its band and the district prepared to offer a bond.

Throughout the year, employees in Garland ISD demonstrated their commitment to the well-being of the students they serve. In the Wellness Department, Liz Kiertscher and her staff were recognized for assisting the district by providing necessary resources for staff. 

Designing her programs around scientific research and data, Kiertscher and her team won five awards. 

“When we don’t feel well, whether it’s our finances or we have a cold, we’re not at our tip-top,” Kiertscher said. “Having a wellness program allows our staff to be at their tip-top, whatever that may be.”

In September, members of the Guidance and Counseling Department in Garland ISD held a poverty simulation at Sachse High School during Labor Day weekend. The district hosted all 170 of its counseling staff during separate morning and afternoon sessions.

“Some of the students and families we serve are experiencing poverty,” said Tiffany Gilmore, director of guidance and counseling, during the event. “It was important to facilitate this demonstration to give counselors an idea of what these families deal with so they can better support our students.”

In December, the Garland ISD Board of Trustees approved a contract with Care Solace to help connect students in need of mental health assistance with local mental healthcare providers. 

In April, Armstrong Elementary School in Sachse celebrated its 20th anniversary. During a ceremony held at the school, the original principal, Becky Ayars, said she was still amazed at the connection between the school and community.

“There’s always been a camaraderie between students, parents and teachers,” Ayars said.

However, Armstrong Elementary School was far from the only Sachse school to feature important events during the year. Sachse High School celebrated its band this fall with a strong showing on both the Bands of America and University Interscholastic League circuits.

For the full story, see the Dec. 29 issue of The Sachse News.

