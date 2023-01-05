Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Atmos Energy investigation opened

by | Jan 5, 2023 | Latest

An investigation into the service issues with natural gas provider Atmos Energy has been opened by the Texas Railroad Commission — the state’s energy regulation agency.

The investigation opens after Governor Greg Abbott wrote letters to the Railroad Commission Chairperson Christi Craddick and Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday, Dec. 28. In the letters, Abbott said Atmos’ Mid-Tex Division’s actions were “unacceptable” and that “concrete action needs to be taken.”

“Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in any way possible,” one of the letters said. “At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance.”

In his letter to Paxton, Abbott highlighted the reliability of the state’s power grid citing reforms made during the 87th Legislature in 2021. While the grid met its goal, there was a new unofficial high — 74 gigawatts — for peak winter electrical demand, according to one of the letters.

On Dec. 23, Atmos Energy reported low pressure as the reason it was unable to deliver natural gas to customers in North Texas. Because of the shortage in natural gas and the inability for customers to heat their homes, some cities opened warming centers.

“Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that Atmos Energy either was unprepared for the winter weather system, failed to perform for its customers as promised, or both,” Abbott’s letter to Paxton read. “Texans deserve natural gas providers that fulfill their commitment.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 5 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 7, 2023 |

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
District provides update on WHS incident

District provides update on WHS incident

Jan 6, 2023 |

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie...

read more
Library sets checkout record

Library sets checkout record

Jan 6, 2023 |

A busy 2022 resulted in a new record for checkouts at the Sachse Public Library. Library Manager Daniel Laney said there were 150,000 checkouts in 2022, breaking the previous record, 138,000 checkouts, by 12,000. There was also an increase in the usage of the...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Sachse area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Jan 5, 2023 |

Increases to housing, food and energy costs led to more visitors at several local food pantries throughout 2022. Executive Director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry Audrey Wallace said her nonprofit served 30,000 families this year, a 20% increase from 24,000 families in 2021....

read more
Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

Dec 30, 2022 |

The city of Sachse continued progress on updating its roadways, adding new parks and facilities and welcomed the first businesses into The Station during a busy 2022. City Manager Gina Nash said the infrastructure whirlwind fed into other areas of the city’s...

read more
Local ISDs celebrate achievements

Local ISDs celebrate achievements

Dec 30, 2022 |

Garland ISD had a busy year as several of its departments were recognized for their service, Sachse High School celebrated its band and the district prepared to offer a bond. Throughout the year, employees in Garland ISD demonstrated their commitment to the well-being...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Dec 24, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and the Texas economy have been earmarked for addressing. State Representative Angie Chen Button, District 112, outlined three...

read more
GISD trustees receive bond committee update

GISD trustees receive bond committee update

Dec 23, 2022 |

As the citizen bond steering committee for Garland ISD continues to prepare its set of recommendations for an upcoming bond, trustees debated the timeline and discussed next steps. Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo informed the board of the previous bond in 2014 and...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility