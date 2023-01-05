Atmos Energy investigation opened

An investigation into the service issues with natural gas provider Atmos Energy has been opened by the Texas Railroad Commission — the state’s energy regulation agency.

The investigation opens after Governor Greg Abbott wrote letters to the Railroad Commission Chairperson Christi Craddick and Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday, Dec. 28. In the letters, Abbott said Atmos’ Mid-Tex Division’s actions were “unacceptable” and that “concrete action needs to be taken.”

“Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in any way possible,” one of the letters said. “At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance.”

In his letter to Paxton, Abbott highlighted the reliability of the state’s power grid citing reforms made during the 87th Legislature in 2021. While the grid met its goal, there was a new unofficial high — 74 gigawatts — for peak winter electrical demand, according to one of the letters.

On Dec. 23, Atmos Energy reported low pressure as the reason it was unable to deliver natural gas to customers in North Texas. Because of the shortage in natural gas and the inability for customers to heat their homes, some cities opened warming centers.

“Substantial evidence supports the conclusion that Atmos Energy either was unprepared for the winter weather system, failed to perform for its customers as promised, or both,” Abbott’s letter to Paxton read. “Texans deserve natural gas providers that fulfill their commitment.”

