Library sets checkout record

by | Jan 6, 2023 | Latest

A busy 2022 resulted in a new record for checkouts at the Sachse Public Library.

Library Manager Daniel Laney said there were 150,000 checkouts in 2022, breaking the previous record, 138,000 checkouts, by 12,000. There was also an increase in the usage of the library’s 3D printer, which was used 1,600 times, an increase of 500 from 2021.

Additionally, the library added several programs throughout the year covering in-person and digital services, such as Brainfuse, an online tutoring and educational resource platform.

“Library patrons can access A-to-Z databases, a fantastic tool for small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers,” Laney said. “We’ve also added movies, TV series, graphic novels, and comics from CloudLibrary, in addition to the ebooks and audiobooks our patrons already enjoy.”

The Sachse Public Library also launched a new service aimed at engaging more with teenage patrons called “Lit Loot.” The service provides boxes of books following a specific theme for those that request it.

“Each month, library staff prepare a limited number of themed book boxes containing books and an assortment of ‘loot’ for teens, which they can request through a form on the library’s website,” Laney said.

During the summer, the library hosted a primarily in-person summer reading program for the first time in several years because of the pandemic, said Laney. Throughout June and July, an area between City Hall and the library hosted the Creature Teacher, a bubble show and the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.

With the exception of the In-N-Out Burger truck that came in July, all summer reading special events were held during the evening.

“This year, we scheduled mostly outdoor events during the evenings, but because this summer was very hot, we found that the heat kept many people from attending,” Laney said. “To alleviate this, the library plans to host more indoor events during next year’s summer reading program.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 5 issue of The Sachse News.

