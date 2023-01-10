NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell Center, located at 6301 Chapel Hill Blvd. in Plano.

The course, hosted in conjunction with the Collin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service, will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. The training takes place each year for residents interested in learning more about spotting severe weather or experienced storm spotters alike.

This year’s class will focus on the impacts of severe thunderstorms and how individuals can report severe weather to the National Weather Service.Those wanting to learn more about the program and see future dates can visit the National Weather Service’s dedicated webpage or visit the Collin County ARES website to sign up for the Jan. 14 class.