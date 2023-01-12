Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Garland ISD choice of school window open

by | Jan 12, 2023 | Latest

Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district.

Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet programs opened Jan. 6 on the district’s Skyward platform and continues through Feb. 16.

Students wishing to attend a magnet school next year must turn in an application by Jan. 18.

“We want to give everyone the best opportunity to get the school they want,” said Babetta Hemphill, executive director of student services for Garland ISD.

Applications are open to both current and future families with children entering first through 12th grade in the district, she added. If a family is moving into the district’s boundaries for the next school year and is not currently enrolled, they must provide an electric bill, lease agreement or statement from a homebuilder indicating their residence within the first six weeks of the school year.

Hemphill said she encourages families to make three, distinct choices when filling out the application rather than listing one or two options. In the event a family fails to receive its ranked schools and there are no more options, district staff in the Student Services Department decide which school a student will attend.

“A lot of people may just select their number one choice,” Hemphill said. “If you chose one school for all three options, you may not get the school you want. You really limit yourself if you make the same choices three times.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 12 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Jan 12, 2023 |

After a successful 2022, staff at Sachse’s Parks and Recreation Department are focused on programming at the community center for 2023. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said several programs are planned throughout the year that are geared toward residents of all...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 7, 2023 |

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
District provides update on WHS incident

District provides update on WHS incident

Jan 6, 2023 |

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie...

read more
Library sets checkout record

Library sets checkout record

Jan 6, 2023 |

A busy 2022 resulted in a new record for checkouts at the Sachse Public Library. Library Manager Daniel Laney said there were 150,000 checkouts in 2022, breaking the previous record, 138,000 checkouts, by 12,000. There was also an increase in the usage of the...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Sachse area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
Atmos Energy investigation opened

Atmos Energy investigation opened

Jan 5, 2023 |

An investigation into the service issues with natural gas provider Atmos Energy has been opened by the Texas Railroad Commission — the state’s energy regulation agency. The investigation opens after Governor Greg Abbott wrote letters to the Railroad Commission...

read more
Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Jan 5, 2023 |

Increases to housing, food and energy costs led to more visitors at several local food pantries throughout 2022. Executive Director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry Audrey Wallace said her nonprofit served 30,000 families this year, a 20% increase from 24,000 families in 2021....

read more
Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

Dec 30, 2022 |

The city of Sachse continued progress on updating its roadways, adding new parks and facilities and welcomed the first businesses into The Station during a busy 2022. City Manager Gina Nash said the infrastructure whirlwind fed into other areas of the city’s...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility