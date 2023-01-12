Garland ISD choice of school window open

Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district.

Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet programs opened Jan. 6 on the district’s Skyward platform and continues through Feb. 16.

Students wishing to attend a magnet school next year must turn in an application by Jan. 18.

“We want to give everyone the best opportunity to get the school they want,” said Babetta Hemphill, executive director of student services for Garland ISD.

Applications are open to both current and future families with children entering first through 12th grade in the district, she added. If a family is moving into the district’s boundaries for the next school year and is not currently enrolled, they must provide an electric bill, lease agreement or statement from a homebuilder indicating their residence within the first six weeks of the school year.

Hemphill said she encourages families to make three, distinct choices when filling out the application rather than listing one or two options. In the event a family fails to receive its ranked schools and there are no more options, district staff in the Student Services Department decide which school a student will attend.

“A lot of people may just select their number one choice,” Hemphill said. “If you chose one school for all three options, you may not get the school you want. You really limit yourself if you make the same choices three times.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 12 issue of The Sachse News.