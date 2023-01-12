Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

by | Jan 12, 2023

After a successful 2022, staff at Sachse’s Parks and Recreation Department are focused on programming at the community center for 2023.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said several programs are planned throughout the year that are geared toward residents of all ages. There will also be several city events throughout the year to engage residents, starting with the Daddy and Daughter Dance in February.

Parents in Sachse will have the opportunity to send their children to the community center for a parents’ night out as well as an adult dodgeball night, said Wiseman. The rising star in sports — pickleball — will have a tournament scheduled at some point in 2023, following a successful iteration in 2022.

Additionally, there will be several different summer camps staff have planned including Pokemon camp, Minecraft Engineering with LEGO, a crime scene investigation camp, and martial arts camps that will allow mothers and fathers to participate with their children. Special event programming will also take place for the annual Easter Egg Scramble and Red, White and Blue Blast on July 3.

“You won’t want to miss the awesome special events hosted each year for the family including our largest event which is the Red, White, and Blue Blast that will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023,” Wiseman said.

Later this year, there are also plans to hold openings for J.K. Sachse Park, which will have a series of walking trails, a sand volleyball court and a splash pad available for use. In late 2022, the scheduled grand opening was around late March or April this year.

In 2022, there were several significant increases to daily check-ins, membership renewals or purchases and attendance at events throughout the year, said Wiseman. In the spring, children were able to visit the Easter Bunny at the annual Easter Egg Scramble.

For the full story, see the Jan. 12 issue of The Sachse News.

