Election filing opens next week

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens.

In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular elections in May or November in any given year. For the May elections, filing will begin Wednesday, Jan. 18, and close Friday, Feb. 17.

Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6.

For the city elections, two city councilmembers will be up for re-election. The first is Frank Millsap, who currently holds Place 3 on council. He was first elected in November 2020 and previously served on the 2013 Charter Review Commission.

If re-elected, Millsap would serve his second term. Place 4 is also on the ballot, which is currently held by Chance Lindsey.

Lindsey was first elected to council in a February 2020 special election and would be seeking his second term as well.

Candidates interested in filing for a place on the city of Sachse’s ballot can email City Secretary Leah Granger at [email protected] or call 469-429-4773.

Garland ISD will also hold May elections with two places on the board of trustees up for election: Place 4 and Place 5.

Place 4 is held by Daphne Stanley who was initially elected in May 2021 and is serving her first term. If she files for re-election, she would be seeking a second term.

Place 5 is held by Jamie Miller who has served on the board since May 2017 and in his second term. He would be seeking a third term if he files for re-election.

To vote in the upcoming May election, voters should confirm their voter registration status at votetexas.gov. The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming election is April 6.

Individuals currently not registered to vote can do so through their county registrar depending on their county of residents. Collin County residents should register at collincountytx.gov/elections while Dallas County residents should visit dallascountyvotes.org to register.

