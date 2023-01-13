Property taxes due Jan. 31

Subscribe
As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. 

Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas County Tax Office by the Monday, Jan. 31, deadline.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of entities throughout Collin County. Appraisal values were certified in July 2022 before city and school district tax rates were finalized for the current fiscal year.

Sachse residents living in Dallas County pay taxes to the city, county, Garland Independent School District and the Dallas County Community College District. Collin County residents pay to the city, county, Wylie Independent School District and Collin College.

In Sachse, the property tax rate is $0.650416 per $100 of assessed value. The rate for Wylie ISD is $1.3979 per $100 of assessed value. Dallas County residents will pay taxes to Garland ISD, which has a tax rate of $1.1725 per $100 of assessed value

Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31. For property owners who may have sold last year, the individual listed as the owner Jan. 1, 2022, is responsible for the property tax.

Penalties and interest will be added to bills starting in February and increasing monthly through June 30 when they are turned over to an attorney for collection. Total penalties and interest by month are: 7% in February, 9% in March, 11% in April, 13% in May, 15% in June and 33% in July. 

Property owners who are over 65 years of age, or are disabled, can pay taxes in four equal installments. Payment months are January, March, May and July. If an installment is missed, the full penalty and interest will be applied to the original amount.

There is also a property tax deferral program that allows taxpayers to pay the amount owed at any time with a 5% yearly interest charge instead of the standard 24% interest rate applied. However, the deferrals only count for the current year and cannot be applied to any amount owed for previous years.

The tax assessor-collector office is responsible for mailing out property tax notices for all entities in the county beginning in October. These notices represent more than 50 different taxing entities within Collin County.

Property taxes payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. For credit card payments, a 2.15% service charge will be applied to the property tax bill.

Payments can be made by mail but must be postmarked before Jan. 31. Individuals should also be mindful of liens placed on properties equal to the amount of tax owed.

According to the tax assessor office, it is not recommended to wait until the end of the month to mail the payment because the post office may not postmark the envelope until Feb. 1, resulting in penalty and interest for a February payment.

The tax assessor-collector has offices located at 2300 Bloomdale Road in McKinney, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Suite 2000 in Frisco and 900 East Park Blvd., Suite 100 in Plano. The Dallas County Tax Office is located at 500 Elm St., Suite 3300 in Dallas.

For more information, visit collincountytx.gov/tax_assessor or dallascounty.org/departments/tax.

