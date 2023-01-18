Local bands recognized for qualification to state marching contest

Local musicians in two area high schools were recognized for reaching the University Interscholastic League State Marching Competition in November 2022.

Students from both the Wylie East High School and Wylie High School marching bands received a proclamation from Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff during the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sachse City Council meeting.

“Like a lot of our student athletes, they put in a lot of work,” Bickerstaff said. “That’s why we want to recognize every organization in our community that achieves that success. Congratulations to all those kids.”

During the regular meeting, Director of CIP and Public Works Corey Nesbit presented a concept plan for the design and eventual construction of Bailey Road, which is the first project from the 2021 bond to be addressed. Several residents spoke about Bailey Road being a residential street rather than a collector street that the city’s Thoroughfare Plan denotes.

Additionally, councilmembers received a proposal from Police Chief Bryan Sylvester about upgrading the Sachse Police Department’s body-worn cameras to a newer model along with cloud storage. The upgrade would cost the city $154,000 over a five-year contract that includes a provision for an upgrade to units after three years.

In other business, council approved amendments to the city’s building code ordinances to reflect the 2021 update to the International Building Code. It also discussed allowing for mobile food vendors in the future and approved a contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson, LLP for the collection of delinquent court costs and fines.

For the full story, see the Jan. 26 issue of The Sachse News.