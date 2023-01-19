Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Body of missing woman identified

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11.

Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office.

According to a Jan. 19 news release, Kelley’s body was located in a Grand Prairie field by investigators from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers after being discovered Wednesday, Jan. 18. The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination, where it was confirmed to be Kelley’s.

Following her disappearance, Kelley’s vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kelley identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, also known as Kevin Brown, as a person of interest. 

Ocastor Ferguson, who used the alias Kevin Brown

Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Ferguson for kidnapping and he is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond. He also faces charges for arson related to Kelley’s vehicle, the Jan. 19 news release said. 

Officials from the sheriff’s office are working to determine what additional charges may be brought against Ferguson.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator’s search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released.”

In addition to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers, several agencies have assisted with the investigation.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office will release additional information as the investigation continues to develop, which will be monitored by The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Council, EDC discuss goals, target businesses

Council, EDC discuss goals, target businesses

Jan 19, 2023 |

In an annual meeting, members of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation and Sachse City Council gathered to discuss economic goals for the city as it approaches buildout. Economic Development Manager Jerod Potts provided an overview of target business sectors and...

read more
Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Jan 19, 2023 |

A local nonprofit is teaming up with the Sachse Public Library to offer a creative outlet for students with disabilities on a monthly basis. Able Mindset is hosting the program on the third Saturday of each month, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 with sessions scheduled...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 13, 2023 |

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas...

read more
Election filing opens next week

Election filing opens next week

Jan 13, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Jan 12, 2023 |

After a successful 2022, staff at Sachse’s Parks and Recreation Department are focused on programming at the community center for 2023. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said several programs are planned throughout the year that are geared toward residents of all...

read more
Garland ISD choice of school window open

Garland ISD choice of school window open

Jan 12, 2023 |

Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district. Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility