Sachse off to best start in school history with win over Wylie East

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sachse remained tied for first place in District 9-6A with a strong win over Wylie East Tuesday night.

The Mustangs are now 8-1, tied with Wylie High School for first in the district in a close race for the district title. The win was also Sachse’s 19th of the regular season, setting a new record for wins in a regular season.

RJ Chatman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points to go along with four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Sachse hosts Naaman Forest Friday in their district game with seven remaining.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie East – 57

Sachse – 69

Additional scores and updates.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie East – 52

Sachse – 62

CC Thompson and the Lady Mustangs got off to a fast start and held off Wylie East with a 62-52 win on the road Tuesday night.

Thompson was efficient from the floor, scoring 22 points and hauling in five rebounds on 7/13 shooting from the field. She also made seven free throws and a 3-pointer in the game, while Neenah George added 16 points and four steals.

With the victory, the Lady Mustangs are 11-0 in District 9-6A, five games away from yet another undefeated district championship. Their next test is Friday night when they host Naaman Forest.

Girls Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Lakeview Centennial – 0

Sachse – 4

The Lady Mustangs scored two goals in each half on their way to a 4-0 win Tuesday night’s road varsity game.

Sachse’s win is their first in district play and improves their record to 6-2-1 on the regular season. They host Rowlett this Friday in their next district game.

Boys Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Lakeview Centennial – 0

Sachse – 3

The Mustangs opened district play with a 3-0 win over Lakeview Centennial Tuesday night.

Sachse is now 5-3 on the season, hoping to make it back into the playoffs once again after their first win in district. They travel to Rowlett this Friday for their next game.

