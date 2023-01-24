Mustangs on chase for success

If there’s one word to describe Sachse boys’ soccer over the past half-decade, it’s success.

The Mustangs have continually found themselves near the top, or at the top, of the district standings. But that’s in the past, and what comes next will all be up to a new coaching staff headed by Benjamin Buentello.

Buentello joins the program after coaching at South Grand Prairie for five seasons. Prior to that he’d helmed the soccer programs at Azle and Midlothian Heritage.

For Buentello and the new staff, they look to continue the success that brought them over to this side of the Metroplex in the first place.

“They’ve [Sachse] really always had a successful program,” he said. “There’s a lot of history. They’ve been to the regional tournament a couple of times in recent years. That drew me to the athletic side.”

For the 2023 season, Sachse will rely on a good mix of returning production as well as some newcomers.

“Haris Dunic, he’s like our quarterback,” Buentello said. “He’s a true leader. He leads by example and is a very high character individual. His presence is absolutely felt out there.”

Cooper Tea is another senior that will be important over the course of the 2023 district title chase.

By Seth Dowdle – [email protected]

For more sports stories, see here.

For more sports pictures, see here.