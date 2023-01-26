Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

An annual staple for building relationships between fathers and their daughters — while showing off dance moves — is set to take place in early February.

Sachse’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, inside the community center’s gymnasium. Now in its 13th year, the event has been a staple of the city’s programming since 2005, with dances typically occurring around Valentine’s Day.

The 2022 dance hosted around 200 fathers and daughters, said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman, which is the typical number for the event. Registration for the dance is handled through the Sachse Parks and Recreation’s activity portal, which has a finite number of open spots.

There are fewer than 30 openings remaining for this year’s dance. Interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the dance.

As with past years, all registrations are required to be processed prior to the event as no walk-in attendees are allowed.

Attendance costs $15 for one father and daughter pair with an additional $5 charge for any extra daughters brought to the dance. Wiseman said the event is a way for fathers and daughters to share a bonding experience.

“This is a great way for dads and daughters to get together and have a great time,” Wiseman said. “The daughters love to watch their dads dance and have a great time.”

To sign up, visit the city’s webpage for the event.

For the full story, see the Jan. 26 issue of The Sachse News.