Lady Mustangs ready to show strength in numbers

by | Jan 26, 2023 | Sports

The Lady Mustangs have finished top two in District 9-6A each of the last two seasons, but now have more questions than ever.

The team is working through new challenges to its roster, including replacing its two starting pitchers from the last two seasons. One of those players was Madison McClarity, one of the best softball players in Sachse’s school history. After a .624 career batting average in high school, along with 28 home runs and 46 doubles in 70 games played for the Lady Mustangs.

Along with her talent at the plate, McClarity had a 2.61 ERA in 15 appearances her senior season as a pitcher. Along with fellow ace Kayla Olthouse, who also graduated and enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Sachse is tasked with replacing their production this season in hopes to get back into the playoffs.

For head coach Pete Vamvakas, still has the utmost confidence in his team to perform.

“Our goals are always to get better every day and play the best Sachse softball we can,” Vamvakas said. “I’m confident in our roster and I think Isabella Penk is a player who has been on our roster while she hasn’t had the opportunity to pitch much because there were pitchers in front of her, we believe in her and think she can get the job done.”

Penk had a 3.50 ERA in just a few appearances, but the Lady Mustangs have seen her abilities on the practice field as she’s backed up her teammates in the circle when necessary. Behind Penk, sophomore Logan Schultz will also provide some depth on the roster if necessary for the Lady Mustangs.

“We should be able to replicate a lot of the success we had last season in the circle in being able to strike people out and dominate teams from the rubber,” Vamvakas said. “We have all the confidence in the world in her abilities.”

Despite the big losses in the offseason, Sachse doesn’t lack returning talent into the 2023 season. In key positions in centerfield and shortstop, Navaeh Watkins and Kelsea Flores return to lead the team. Watkins led the team with a .584 batting average last season, providing a major spark at the lead-off spot for the Lady Mustangs.

