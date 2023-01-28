Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

by | Jan 28, 2023 | Latest

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May.

Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to decide the future makeup of council and potentially a bond package over $1 billion.

For the city elections, two city councilmembers will be up for re-election. The first is Frank Millsap, who currently holds Place 3 on council. He was first elected in November 2020 and previously served on the 2013 Charter Review Commission.

Place 4 is also on the ballot, which is currently held by Chance Lindsey. He was first elected to council in a February 2020 special election. Richard Chandler has also filed to run against Lindsey.

Both candidates have filed their re-election paperwork, according to a dedicated webpage on the city website.

Candidates interested in filing to run for council on the May ballot can email City Secretary Leah Granger at [email protected] or call 469-429-4773.

Garland ISD will also hold May elections with two places on the board of trustees up for election: Place 4 and Place 5. Voters may also weigh in to approve propositions for the district’s first bond since 2014.

Place 4 is held by Daphne Stanley who was initially elected in May 2021 and is serving her first term. She has filed for re-election seeking a second term.

Place 5 is held by Jamie Miller who has served on the board since May 2017 and in his second term. He has filed for re-election seeking a third term. Kristina Sterling has filed for Place 5 opposing Miller.

For the full story, see the Jan. 26 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

CERT hosting annual class next month

CERT hosting annual class next month

Jan 27, 2023 |

Individuals looking to get involved with a local organization promoting disaster preparedness and response have the opportunity to do so in a class offered by the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team. This year’s G-317 course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....

read more
Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Jan 26, 2023 |

A much-anticipated road project was presented to council at their most recent meeting; however, not all residents were thrilled with the street’s classification. Several residents spoke about the design plans for Bailey Road during the public comment portion of the...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Jan 26, 2023 |

An annual staple for building relationships between fathers and their daughters — while showing off dance moves — is set to take place in early February. Sachse’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, inside the community center’s...

read more
Bienniel revenue estimate released

Bienniel revenue estimate released

Jan 20, 2023 |

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Jan 20, 2023 |

After hammering out specifics of a potential bond offering, trustees are moving forward with a goal of a May 2023 election for a package over $1 billion. Co-chairmen of the Citizen Bond Steering Committee Bryan Robinson and Rich Aubin presented recommendations to the...

read more
Body of missing woman identified

Body of missing woman identified

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Council, EDC discuss goals, target businesses

Council, EDC discuss goals, target businesses

Jan 19, 2023 |

In an annual meeting, members of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation and Sachse City Council gathered to discuss economic goals for the city as it approaches buildout. Economic Development Manager Jerod Potts provided an overview of target business sectors and...

read more
Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Jan 19, 2023 |

A local nonprofit is teaming up with the Sachse Public Library to offer a creative outlet for students with disabilities on a monthly basis. Able Mindset is hosting the program on the third Saturday of each month, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 with sessions scheduled...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility