Incumbents file for places on May ballot

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May.

Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to decide the future makeup of council and potentially a bond package over $1 billion.

For the city elections, two city councilmembers will be up for re-election. The first is Frank Millsap, who currently holds Place 3 on council. He was first elected in November 2020 and previously served on the 2013 Charter Review Commission.

Place 4 is also on the ballot, which is currently held by Chance Lindsey. He was first elected to council in a February 2020 special election. Richard Chandler has also filed to run against Lindsey.

Both candidates have filed their re-election paperwork, according to a dedicated webpage on the city website.

Candidates interested in filing to run for council on the May ballot can email City Secretary Leah Granger at [email protected] or call 469-429-4773.

Garland ISD will also hold May elections with two places on the board of trustees up for election: Place 4 and Place 5. Voters may also weigh in to approve propositions for the district’s first bond since 2014.

Place 4 is held by Daphne Stanley who was initially elected in May 2021 and is serving her first term. She has filed for re-election seeking a second term.

Place 5 is held by Jamie Miller who has served on the board since May 2017 and in his second term. He has filed for re-election seeking a third term. Kristina Sterling has filed for Place 5 opposing Miller.

For the full story, see the Jan. 26 issue of The Sachse News.