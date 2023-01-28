Sachse three wins from perfect season

The Lady Mustangs picked up their 13th win of the district season, inching closer to an undefeated District 9-6A title.

Sachse coasted to a 79-23 win Friday night over Garland, with four different players scoring in double figures. Charish Thompson led all scorers with 16, while Crislyn Rose added 15. Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant all scored 12.

The Lady Mustangs host South Garland on Tuesday before their final test next Friday, when they travel to the 12-1 Wylie Pirates.

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Garland – 23

Sachse – 79

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Garland – 55

Sachse – 53

Garland’s defense held Sachse to just six points in the fourth quarter, giving the Mustangs just their second district loss of the season.

The win puts the Owls at 6-6 in district play, while Sachse still maintains a half-game lead in the district over Wylie. The Pirates have lost two games in a row.

The Mustangs held a three-point lead into the final quarter, as Trey Wright and RJ Chatman led the team in scoring early on. In the fourth, Garland’s size and defense overwhelmed Sachse.

Sachse hosts South Garland next Tuesday.

Girls Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Naaman Forest – 0

Sachse – 5

Boys Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Naaman Forest – 3

Sachse – 1

For more sports stories, see here.

For more sports pictures, see here.