City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures.

As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed.

The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure that began Tuesday, Jan. 31, because of inclement weather and road conditions. Trash and recycling pickup was also postponed both days, the city announced.

Fire Chief Martin Wade said no wrecks have been reported in Sachse, but Sachse Fire-Rescue has replied to a few medical calls. The city’s non-emergency number is 972-495-2271, which will connect them to the city communications center.

He added that residents should avoid the roads, if possible.

Garland ISD schools and facilities were closed Jan. 31-Feb. 1 because of the weather and hazardous road conditions. The district announced that it will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2.

Wylie ISD was also closed Jan. 31-Feb. 1 as well because of the conditions. Officials announced that schools will remain closed Feb. 2.

The district announced two days will be made up April 10 and May 30.

Additionally, Collin County facilities remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 because of the conditions. The county also extended its property tax deadline to the first day county offices reopen.

Dallas County offices were closed for all non-essential employees Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

While several other city, school and county operations were impacted, the U.S. Postal Service said that operations will attempt to continue as normal. Mail carriers will try to make deliveries where possible, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

Residents are encouraged to clear a path to their mailboxes where possible to assist post carriers in making their deliveries.