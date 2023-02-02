Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines.

Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media application on personal devices no later than Feb. 15 after ordering a ban on all state government-issued devices in December 2022. The action followed a lawsuit the state filed against the popular social media company originating in China.

“While TikTok has claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to U.S. data,” Abbott said in the news release announcing the ban. “It has also been reported that ByteDance planned to use TikTok location information to surveil individual American citizens.”

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the city remains “conscientious” when it comes to potential cybersecurity threats posed on city networks and devices.

The city does not have an explicit ban on the use of TikTok, and while it maintains a city account, it is only managed by one person, said Rose. City policies governing the use of social media prohibit the use of TikTok because it would be classified as a personal use.

“Generally speaking, unless there is a public safety need, the city has blocked TikTok from internal use,” Rose said. “The Sachse Police Department has its own investigative tools it can utilize to access various social media platforms, if needed.”

Additionally, cybersecurity remains a priority for the city, she added, and the city will react in the event certain statutory requirements need to be met. Currently, scarce use of TikTok has not warranted widespread action, said Rose.

“The city currently only utilizes the platform sparingly to share information about city events or programming,” Rose said. “However, city staff will closely monitor actions taken regarding the use of TikTok during the current legislative session.”

In his letters to various state politicians, Abbott said he remains ready to codify and implement any cybersecurity reforms enacted by the 88th Legislature that is currently in session.

Similar to the Sachse, Garland ISD has policies in place that will prevent the use of TikTok on devices provided to students and staff, according to Assistant Superintendent of Technology Matthew Yeager. In his response, he indicated that the state’s lawsuits and actions did not influence the policy decisions that led to a TikTok ban on devices issued by the district.

Yeager said the district’s internet filter policy prevents access to TikTok for both students and staff.

“Based on the Governor’s letter regarding TikTok, GISD Administration has decided to block access to TikTok when connected to GISD’s network or internet,” Yeager said.

However, there is no explicit TikTok-specific policy adopted by the district at this time, he added.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Sachse News.