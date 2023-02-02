Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

by | Feb 2, 2023 | Latest

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines.

Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media application on personal devices no later than Feb. 15 after ordering a ban on all state government-issued devices in December 2022. The action followed a lawsuit the state filed against the popular social media company originating in China.

“While TikTok has claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to U.S. data,” Abbott said in the news release announcing the ban. “It has also been reported that ByteDance planned to use TikTok location information to surveil individual American citizens.” 

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said the city remains “conscientious” when it comes to potential cybersecurity threats posed on city networks and devices. 

The city does not have an explicit ban on the use of TikTok, and while it maintains a city account, it is only managed by one person, said Rose. City policies governing the use of social media prohibit the use of TikTok because it would be classified as a personal use.

“Generally speaking, unless there is a public safety need, the city has blocked TikTok from internal use,” Rose said. “The Sachse Police Department has its own investigative tools it can utilize to access various social media platforms, if needed.”

Additionally, cybersecurity remains a priority for the city, she added, and the city will react in the event certain statutory requirements need to be met. Currently, scarce use of TikTok has not warranted widespread action, said Rose.

“The city currently only utilizes the platform sparingly to share information about city events or programming,” Rose said. “However, city staff will closely monitor actions taken regarding the use of TikTok during the current legislative session.”

In his letters to various state politicians, Abbott said he remains ready to codify and implement any cybersecurity reforms enacted by the 88th Legislature that is currently in session.

Similar to the Sachse, Garland ISD has policies in place that will prevent the use of TikTok on devices provided to students and staff, according to Assistant Superintendent of Technology Matthew Yeager. In his response, he indicated that the state’s lawsuits and actions did not influence the policy decisions that led to a TikTok ban on devices issued by the district.

Yeager said the district’s internet filter policy prevents access to TikTok for both students and staff.

“Based on the Governor’s letter regarding TikTok, GISD Administration has decided to block access to TikTok when connected to GISD’s network or internet,” Yeager said.

However, there is no explicit TikTok-specific policy adopted by the district at this time, he added.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Feb 1, 2023 |

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures. As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed. The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure...

read more
Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Jan 28, 2023 |

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May. Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to...

read more
CERT hosting annual class next month

CERT hosting annual class next month

Jan 27, 2023 |

Individuals looking to get involved with a local organization promoting disaster preparedness and response have the opportunity to do so in a class offered by the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team. This year’s G-317 course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....

read more
Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Jan 26, 2023 |

A much-anticipated road project was presented to council at their most recent meeting; however, not all residents were thrilled with the street’s classification. Several residents spoke about the design plans for Bailey Road during the public comment portion of the...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Jan 26, 2023 |

An annual staple for building relationships between fathers and their daughters — while showing off dance moves — is set to take place in early February. Sachse’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, inside the community center’s...

read more
Bienniel revenue estimate released

Bienniel revenue estimate released

Jan 20, 2023 |

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Jan 20, 2023 |

After hammering out specifics of a potential bond offering, trustees are moving forward with a goal of a May 2023 election for a package over $1 billion. Co-chairmen of the Citizen Bond Steering Committee Bryan Robinson and Rich Aubin presented recommendations to the...

read more
Body of missing woman identified

Body of missing woman identified

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility