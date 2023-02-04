Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

by | Feb 4, 2023 | Latest

As the deadline for ordering a bond election nears, trustees met to discuss the specific propositions they want to put forward to voters on the May ballot.

Staff presented a final list of potential bond projects — including one addition — during a special workshop meeting of the Garland ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday, Jan. 24. If finalized, the projects will likely appear on the ballot for the May 6 election.

Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo said that the final package was presented to be fiscally responsible based on the district’s potential bonding capacity, adding that around $457 million worth of projects were cut to keep the figure from becoming too large. The district’s credit rating is also “AAA,” which is the highest possible tier, typically correlating with more favorable interest rates.

The total package recommended by the Citizen’s Bond Steering Committee is estimated to be around $1.19 billion; however, district staff proposed adding an additional elementary school to Proposition A that would increase the overall bond offering. The district is also planning to use a staff augmentation model that would add the assistance of contractors working under district employees to manage the fulfillment of the bond.

The cost for the staff augmentation model would be around $17.8 million over the projected five-year window to deliver all bond projects. Trustees also approved moving forward with a 25-year term on the bonds sold.

The initial amount for Proposition A is nearly $1.02 billion without accounting for the potential addition of a fourth elementary school campus. To determine the projects included, staff at all levels of the district were included to gather input for which projects should be prioritized. 

As presented, the projects would impact elementary, secondary and high school campuses districtwide while also constructing several district facilities, including a new transportation hub, network operation center and agricultural facilities.

Draft language in the bond will also give Garland ISD flexibility to complete other necessary facility projects if it saves money on others. 

“If it is solely on the projects approved and we get to the end, it is prohibited to use those dollars for any other projects if it is not loosely defined,” Ringo said. “This is allowable within the statute and the language, and allows us to access the dollars for other projects.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 2 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Artist fostering local talent

Artist fostering local talent

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local artist known for her singing, dancing and acting abilities is using her talent to help nurture and grow a future generation.  Caren Sharpe-Herbst, an instructor at KC’s Dance and Cheer in Sachse, said she has been active in theater since she was 5 years...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Feb 2, 2023 |

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media...

read more
City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Feb 1, 2023 |

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures. As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed. The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure...

read more
Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Jan 28, 2023 |

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May. Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to...

read more
CERT hosting annual class next month

CERT hosting annual class next month

Jan 27, 2023 |

Individuals looking to get involved with a local organization promoting disaster preparedness and response have the opportunity to do so in a class offered by the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team. This year’s G-317 course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....

read more
Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Jan 26, 2023 |

A much-anticipated road project was presented to council at their most recent meeting; however, not all residents were thrilled with the street’s classification. Several residents spoke about the design plans for Bailey Road during the public comment portion of the...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Jan 26, 2023 |

An annual staple for building relationships between fathers and their daughters — while showing off dance moves — is set to take place in early February. Sachse’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, inside the community center’s...

read more
Bienniel revenue estimate released

Bienniel revenue estimate released

Jan 20, 2023 |

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Jan 20, 2023 |

After hammering out specifics of a potential bond offering, trustees are moving forward with a goal of a May 2023 election for a package over $1 billion. Co-chairmen of the Citizen Bond Steering Committee Bryan Robinson and Rich Aubin presented recommendations to the...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe