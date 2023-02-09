Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent

High school athletes around the country are signing their national letters of intent this week for national signing day.

While the festivities in the DFW Metroplex were delayed because of the storms last week, several local athletes from Wylie, Wylie East, Sachse and Plano East signed their LOIs to enroll in collegiate athletics next season.

For the entire list of signees, see below.

Wylie

Carley Hall, Track and Field, Harding University

Dane Farley, Football, Incarnate Word

Coit Green, Football, Hendrix College

Matthew Schell, Football, UT Permian Basin

Colton Wittenback, Soccer, University of Ottawa

David Hyde, Baseball, Grayson College

Cam Pruitt, Baseball, Wharton County Junior College

Wylie East

Alyssa Striker, Soccer, Texas Women’s University

Breanna Wooten, Soccer, Oklahoma Christensen

Abby Hollingsworth, Softball, Trinity Valley Community College

Tristan Lee, Football, Missouri Western State University

Sachse

Kloe Booker-Searcy, Volleyball, University of Arkansas at Monticello

Macy Taylor, Volleyball, Providence College

Gabby Rodriguez, Softball, Texas A&M International University

Kelsea Flores, Softball, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Logan May, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College

Braydin Bevilacqua, Baseball, Amarillo College

Ella Cheek, Golf, Dallas Baptist University

Barret Wisener, Golf, Trinity University San Antonio

Izzy Savattere, Soccer, Ouachita Baptist University

Bailey Malone, Soccer, West Texas A&M University

Anna Eischen, Track and Field/Cross Country, Angelo State University

Ally Cheek, Track and Field, Harding University

Sydney Miller, Basketball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Crislyn Rose, Basketball, Arkansas State University

VictorJesus Gutierrez, Football, Hendrix College

Brady Payne, Football, Midwestern State University

Austin Phillips, Football, UT-San Antonio

Amechi Ofili, Football, Tarleton State University

Prosper Akanna, Football, Naval Academy

Zach Moore, Football, University of Louisiana-Monroe

Plano East

Brian Dyer, Football, Army

Brandon McCary, Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State

Rushil Patel, Football, Sam Houston State

Daniel Fayombo, Football, Incarnate Word

Kason Kennerson, Football, William Jewell

Bryce Dixon, Football, Central Arkansas

Dasan Harris, Baseball, Oklahoma

Victoria Jackson-Sears, Softball, Southwestern University

Emma Hayden, Stephen F. Austin