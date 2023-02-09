Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent

High school athletes around the country are signing their national letters of intent this week for national signing day.
While the festivities in the DFW Metroplex were delayed because of the storms last week, several local athletes from Wylie, Wylie East, Sachse and Plano East signed their LOIs to enroll in collegiate athletics next season.
For the entire list of signees, see below.
Wylie
Carley Hall, Track and Field, Harding University
Dane Farley, Football, Incarnate Word
Coit Green, Football, Hendrix College
Matthew Schell, Football, UT Permian Basin
Colton Wittenback, Soccer, University of Ottawa
David Hyde, Baseball, Grayson College
Cam Pruitt, Baseball, Wharton County Junior College
Wylie East
Alyssa Striker, Soccer, Texas Women’s University
Breanna Wooten, Soccer, Oklahoma Christensen
Abby Hollingsworth, Softball, Trinity Valley Community College
Tristan Lee, Football, Missouri Western State University
Sachse
Kloe Booker-Searcy, Volleyball, University of Arkansas at Monticello
Macy Taylor, Volleyball, Providence College
Gabby Rodriguez, Softball, Texas A&M International University
Kelsea Flores, Softball, Oklahoma Wesleyan
Logan May, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College
Braydin Bevilacqua, Baseball, Amarillo College
Ella Cheek, Golf, Dallas Baptist University
Barret Wisener, Golf, Trinity University San Antonio
Izzy Savattere, Soccer, Ouachita Baptist University
Bailey Malone, Soccer, West Texas A&M University
Anna Eischen, Track and Field/Cross Country, Angelo State University
Ally Cheek, Track and Field, Harding University
Sydney Miller, Basketball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Crislyn Rose, Basketball, Arkansas State University
VictorJesus Gutierrez, Football, Hendrix College
Brady Payne, Football, Midwestern State University
Austin Phillips, Football, UT-San Antonio
Amechi Ofili, Football, Tarleton State University
Prosper Akanna, Football, Naval Academy
Zach Moore, Football, University of Louisiana-Monroe
Plano East
Brian Dyer, Football, Army
Brandon McCary, Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State
Rushil Patel, Football, Sam Houston State
Daniel Fayombo, Football, Incarnate Word
Kason Kennerson, Football, William Jewell
Bryce Dixon, Football, Central Arkansas
Dasan Harris, Baseball, Oklahoma
Victoria Jackson-Sears, Softball, Southwestern University
Emma Hayden, Stephen F. Austin
