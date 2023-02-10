A solution in a world of problems

As I start this article, I’m on a plane back to the U.S. from being in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico. I was part of a team of 14 people who helped build a building to serve a small community, present childrens programs and visit an orphanage. It’s the orphanage I’m thinking about now.

So for a few seconds I want you to imagine an elementary school cafeteria in America during lunch time with 100+ kids in the room.

Do you hear the laughter and the conversations filling up the room? I figured that you did. As you know, this goes on and on, 5 days a week, for most of the year. You can imagine a lot of the fun stuff being talked about – sports, movies, music, their family and so much more.

When they talk about their parents, it’s everything from “my Dad can beat up your Dad” to how parents won’t let them do something. It’s “my Mom thinks she can dance” to presents that their parents purchased for them.

As I was sitting in a room at the orphanage with over a hundred children, I had a thought. “I’m in a room where, for the most part, not a single child is talking about their parents.”

Let that sink in. Not a, “my parents are so strict” or “my mom won’t let me have social media.” And no one was saying, “your Dad did is so funny” or “you’re right, your Mom can’t dance.”

What they were talking about is the adults in their lives daily at this special orphanage who have decided to “parent” them. They teach them the alphabet and the colors, how to cook, how to be kind, how to pray, how to work with their hands and to wait until everyone is served before starting to eat.

To me, those who have decided to raise these children are heroes and these are the ones these kids talk about. There are a lot of problems in the world, and they have decided to be part of the solution. Of course, they don’t call themselves heroes.

For this group of people, they believe the Lord is the hero who somehow saved them and is using them to save these children.

That’s the thing about heroes, they usually do what they do for a reason that is larger than themselves.

My friend, there are people in your life that are not able to tell stories.

Some can’t tell authentic stories of a strong marriage or about the friend who is truly there for them. Others don’t have stories about how they realize their value, about what helps them know that they are seen and not all alone and countless other examples.

What all these people have in common…is you.

Now, I realize you can’t be the solution to everyone’s problems. Still, you can do for some what you wish you could do for everyone.

So take a look around and see where you can take a step toward being part of the solution in a world of problems. I’ll do the same. If you do, I think it’ll be because of a reason that is larger than you.

For me, my reason is the Lord and believe it or not, I think He could be your reason too.

By Ray Miranda