District approves DOI plan amendments

Garland ISD staff presented an amendment to the District of Innovation Plan that may assist in dealing with a handful of larger-than-allowed class sizes.

Trustees considered two amendments during their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, meant to address staff and class sizes.

Executive Director of the Office of Innovation Michael Bland presented the changes, which were first given to trustees during the Jan. 10 Academic and District Affairs committee meeting. The amendments must go through five phases: presentation to a district-level committee, approval by two-thirds of the board of trustees, notification of amendments to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), a posting on the district’s website and letting the TEA know the amendments passed.

A District of Innovation plan allows school districts to modify some of their policies and obtain more flexibility under state education statutes.

“The law was written to level the playing field between public school districts and charter school districts when it comes to autonomy from the Texas Education Agency,” Bland said during the Jan. 10 meeting.

The first proposal would allow Garland ISD to hire teachers with professional experience to teach any class within the district, not just those in the Career and Technical Education program in the status quo.

“This flexibility is a critical component to address the district’s teacher shortage, and it increases our ability to hire teachers in in-need areas,” Bland said. “If an engineer with years of experience applies to teach calculus at one of our high schools, the District of Innovation flexibility that I’m speaking of would qualify them for immediate hire under the change.”

