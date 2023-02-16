Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Council approves special-use permit for daycare

by | Feb 16, 2023 | Latest

Sachse councilmembers approved an addition to an ongoing development slated to bring retail and restaurants next to State Highway 78 near Country Club Drive.

Director of Development Services Matt Robinson presented a special-use permit request from Jake Fears for Woodbridge Village Daycare during the Monday, Feb. 6, council meeting. The site is currently zoned C-1 and C-2 for neighborhood commercial and general commercial uses, but a daycare requires a special-use permit.

Fears said the underground drainage on a plot of land adjacent to the daycare is able to be paved over, which will provide additional parking for the development. Robinson added that the site plan fulfills all the city’s on-site parking requirements, and unlike other daycare facilities it will not utilize drive-thru drop-offs.

During the public hearing on the item, no residents spoke for or against the item.

Councilmembers voted to approve the special-use permit 6-1 with councilmember Michelle Howarth voting against.

Additionally, council received an update on the billing process for Public Improvement District No. 1, which has been affected by a November 2022 hack of the Dallas Central Appraisal District. Kyle Sikorski, a representative from the district’s manager P3 Works, said the hack had a widespread impact that was not realized at the time.

During the hack, only property owner information, which is already public record, was obtained.

“As we entered into the new year, we came to the realization that there were problems with the bills that were sent out,” Sikorski said. “The information provided by Dallas County was from the summer, and with that plats were being filed and 911 addresses were being assigned, and unfortunately, some of the bills were being sent out with addresses that had old data.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 16 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Neighborhoods now able to host food trucks

Neighborhoods now able to host food trucks

Feb 17, 2023 |

A recently approved amendment to the Sachse Code of Ordinances will give residents the ability to host food trucks at neighborhood events, such as a block party. Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said discussions about updating the ordinance began during the pandemic...

read more
Students cover campus through The Stampede

Students cover campus through The Stampede

Feb 17, 2023 |

Students at Sachse High School continue providing coverage of campus activities and events through a publication created when the school first opened in 2002. Currently, there are eight students who all hold the rank of staff writer at the student-led publication...

read more
Traffic signals activating Feb. 21

Traffic signals activating Feb. 21

Feb 16, 2023 |

After logistical delays on necessary signal boxes for traffic lights, Sachse has triggered the activation process of them. Traffic signals began flashing Thursday, Feb. 16, at the intersections of Ingram Road and Dewitt Road, Ranch Road and Dewitt Road and Woodbridge...

read more
Chamber banquet scheduled for Feb. 23

Chamber banquet scheduled for Feb. 23

Feb 16, 2023 |

This year’s Sachse Chamber of Commerce banquet is not necessarily going to be an “open and shut” case. There will be clues, cues and accolades for chamber members at the murder mystery themed awards banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Chase Oaks Church...

read more
District approves DOI plan amendments

District approves DOI plan amendments

Feb 10, 2023 |

Garland ISD staff presented an amendment to the District of Innovation Plan that may assist in dealing with a handful of larger-than-allowed class sizes. Trustees considered two amendments during their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, meant to address staff and class...

read more
Historical Society enjoying new storage shed

Historical Society enjoying new storage shed

Feb 10, 2023 |

A long-time Sachse organization recently welcomed onsite storage to its museum location, which will allow it to house more pieces of its collection. The newer, larger shed cost $5,000 and was completed in mid-January, according to Sachse Historical Society President...

read more
Winter weather forces ISD, city closures

Winter weather forces ISD, city closures

Feb 9, 2023 |

Although students received an extended break from school last week, several other entities were impacted by frigid temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Garland ISD closed all schools and facilities from Tuesday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 3, with students...

read more
Local hat business flying off the racks

Local hat business flying off the racks

Feb 9, 2023 |

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business. A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule,...

read more
Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Feb 4, 2023 |

As the deadline for ordering a bond election nears, trustees met to discuss the specific propositions they want to put forward to voters on the May ballot. Staff presented a final list of potential bond projects — including one addition — during a special workshop...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe