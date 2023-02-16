Council approves special-use permit for daycare

Sachse councilmembers approved an addition to an ongoing development slated to bring retail and restaurants next to State Highway 78 near Country Club Drive.

Director of Development Services Matt Robinson presented a special-use permit request from Jake Fears for Woodbridge Village Daycare during the Monday, Feb. 6, council meeting. The site is currently zoned C-1 and C-2 for neighborhood commercial and general commercial uses, but a daycare requires a special-use permit.

Fears said the underground drainage on a plot of land adjacent to the daycare is able to be paved over, which will provide additional parking for the development. Robinson added that the site plan fulfills all the city’s on-site parking requirements, and unlike other daycare facilities it will not utilize drive-thru drop-offs.

During the public hearing on the item, no residents spoke for or against the item.

Councilmembers voted to approve the special-use permit 6-1 with councilmember Michelle Howarth voting against.

Additionally, council received an update on the billing process for Public Improvement District No. 1, which has been affected by a November 2022 hack of the Dallas Central Appraisal District. Kyle Sikorski, a representative from the district’s manager P3 Works, said the hack had a widespread impact that was not realized at the time.

During the hack, only property owner information, which is already public record, was obtained.

“As we entered into the new year, we came to the realization that there were problems with the bills that were sent out,” Sikorski said. “The information provided by Dallas County was from the summer, and with that plats were being filed and 911 addresses were being assigned, and unfortunately, some of the bills were being sent out with addresses that had old data.”

