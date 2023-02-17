Neighborhoods now able to host food trucks

A recently approved amendment to the Sachse Code of Ordinances will give residents the ability to host food trucks at neighborhood events, such as a block party.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose said discussions about updating the ordinance began during the pandemic and has continued through the approval process. The amendments were approved during the Monday, Feb. 6, council meeting.

“The city’s code did not necessarily allow this type of activity in neighborhoods, so staff felt like there was an incongruence between what residents wanted and what was permitted,” Rose said. “After hearing from several residents, staff researched the topic and presented the proposal to the city council.”

Because the city already had regulations pertaining to food trucks, said Rose, the amendment process was simple once staff were able to analyze potential security risks.

“Staff did want to make sure that we were thorough and designed a process that both allowed for the use but also retained our ability to protect what happens in our neighborhoods,” Rose said. “Safety and quality of life are the top priorities for this project.”

Additionally, the changes will not impact the city’s ability to regulate food trucks or impact the authority over such vendors. The use will now be allowed in neighborhoods and looped into the existing solicitor’s permit process that goes through the city’s public safety officials.

Because the request to add mobile food vendors to neighborhood events originated with residents, the city felt a need to help codify residents’ requests, said Rose.

“Our residents expressed a desire to do so, which made it a priority for the city,” Rose said. “Any time we can accommodate residents’ wishes and enhance quality of life in neighborhoods, it is a win for everyone.”

Changes will also enhance local events, she added.

“We believe that this amendment will make it easier for residents to invite food trucks to their neighborhood events,” Rose said. “We could see this being a good option for neighborhood block parties or events like National Night Out.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 16 issue of The Sachse News.