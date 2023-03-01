City scholarship applications open through March 24

An annual scholarship sponsored by Sachse’s trash and recycling provider — Community Waste Disposal (CWD) — allows students to apply for funding that will help pay for their further education.

The Sachse Scholarship, first established in 2014, is worth $1,000 that will be paid toward the winner’s college costs during the 2023-24 academic year. Applications for the scholarship must be postmarked or submitted by March 24.

“This is an important part of the agreement with CWD, as both the city and CWD believe it is vitally important to invest in our youth,” said Amanda Chi, assistant to the city manager. “We appreciate the partnership with CWD that allows this scholarship and hope that it can help a future leader achieve their goals.”

To be eligible for the funding, students must currently reside in Sachse and at the 12th grade level in a public or private school or homeschool. They must also have a letter of acceptance from or pending application to an accredited educational institution beyond the high school level before the scholarship is awarded this spring.

If selected, the winner will have the scholarship paid directly to the higher education institution they are attending once proof of enrollment is received.

“All applications go through a preliminary review from a committee made up of city department directors to ensure all parts of the applications are present,” Chi said. “The approved applications will then go to city council for review in a closed session and the selected scholarship recipient will be recognized at a future council meeting.”

On the application, students will list any school and community involvement, aspirations and goals and a 300-500 personal statement. Chi said there is a requirement for accompanying documents in Section E of the application, which requires the signature of a school official.

If an applicant can not obtain a school official’s signature, a copy of SAT or ACT results and academic transcript must be submitted. The scholarship application also includes a section to be filled out by an applicant’s academic advisor, if enrolled as a student, or work supervisor, local community leader or clergy member.

When applying, students can also look at a scoring rubric for the scholarship that will evaluate different sections of the application. To submit, students can drop them off at City Hall, located at 3815-B Sachse Road, or email Chi at [email protected]

To access the scholarship, visit cityofsachse.com/444/Sachse-Scholarship.

“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to a Sachse student,” Chi said. “It is our hope that our young students can go get a great education once they leave Sachse.”

For more stories such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.