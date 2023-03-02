Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

On a night of trying to figure out whodunnit, it was no mystery to those in attendance at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery Awards Dinner who some of the highest achievers in the community were.

From local businesses, nonprofit organizations, first responders and teachers, various groups in Sachse were recognized Thursday, Feb. 23, during the annual awards Banquet at Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus.

During an evening of intrigue with clues and starkly contrasting reactions by the two emcees, Marty Kogel and Jeanie Marten, several individuals had their spotlight moment for their work over the past year.

The awards banquet also featured a catered meal from Manny’s Tex-Mex in addition to alcoholic beverages provided by The Brass Tap and Landon Winery.

Several prize baskets were handed out during a raffle made possible by contributions from various businesses and community members from Sachse and beyond.

The highest individual honor went to Teddy Kinzer who was named Person of the Year by the chamber. Todd Baughman, pastor of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, received the Spirit of Sachse Award.

The Sachse Business of the Year went to the Sachse Rod Shop, which is owned by current Sachse councilmember Frank Millsap. The Area Business of the Year Award recipient was Methodist Richardson.

Manny’s Tex-Mex received the Horizon Award, which is given to a new business that joins the Sachse community within one calendar year. The Legend of Sachse went to Barry Young.

Public Servant of the Year was Audrey Wallace, who is known by many in the community for her work with 5 Loaves Food Pantry. She also holds an annual Christmas for the Children event and hosts a medical clinic on select weekends each month.

Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel and Deputy Fire Chief Lee Richardson were named the Community Impact Award recipients. Sarah Kinzer and Karen Bannis were named this year’s Chamber Champions.

The Guardian of the Year Award is an annual tradition that recognizes one outstanding first responder in Sachse. The award alternates each year between the Sachse Police Department and Sachse Fire-Rescue with this year’s recipient being Firefighter/Paramedic Colton Haynes.

Area educators were also honored from Garland and Wylie independent school districts. Debbie Cunningham from Armstrong Elementary School received its Teacher of the Year Award. Sewell Elementary School’s Julie Stade received the honor at her school. Luna Elementary School instructor Britania Broadneax was named Teacher of the Year for her campus.

At Hudson Middle School, LaJuana Vaughn was named Teacher of the Year. John Murray was named Teacher of the Year at Sachse High School.

Wylie ISD recipients of the award were Bobbie Jo Roberts at Cox Elementary School and Emily Tucker at Whitt Elementary School.

“Marty Kogel should be nominated for an Oscar, Teddy Kinzer is the best sport when it comes to something like this that you could ever ask for and Jennifer Hughes and Kayla Whitfield created the decorations and set the theme for the night,” Marten said. “It was just such a fun way to celebrate some of the many that make Sachse such an amazing community.”

