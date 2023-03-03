Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

by | Mar 3, 2023 | Latest

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release.

One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI traffic crash. In 2021, 1,134 people in Texas were killed and 2,565 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired, according to data provided by TxDOT. 

During spring break of 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 107 serious injuries.

The department’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign is working with college students around the state to highlight the dangers of impaired driving by sharing stories from people who have experienced the consequences firsthand.

TxDOT is partnering with college campus-based U in the Driver Seat, a peer-to-peer program led by students at Texas A&M University, focused on saving lives by preventing traffic crashes. Student leaders from around the state will join the campaign and urge their fellow students to always find a sober ride.

“The loss of life on our highways is tragic,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It is all the more tragic to know that the vast majority of these lives lost could be prevented.”  

Drinking and driving is an all-too-often regrettable decision with far-reaching consequences. Beyond the inherent risk of injury and death—to the driver, passengers or other innocent bystanders—driving while intoxicated is often accompanied by a lingering emotional and financial toll, resulting in legal, career and mental health repercussions. 

“Our message to students is this: help keep yourself and others safe by finding a sober ride, taking a cab, using a rideshare or simply staying put,” Williams said. “There are severe and deadly consequences to drunk driving, and we don’t want to see lives and futures destroyed.”

Throughout March, TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign will host outreach events at key spring break locations. Each event will showcase a mobile video exhibit featuring powerful testimonials from Texans who intimately understand the consequences of drunk driving, either as offenders or survivors.

The campaign is also a component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. 

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Special service from Special Webs

Special service from Special Webs

Mar 4, 2023 |

Bobby Tillman of Sachse uses technology to tell stories and preserve media for future generations. Tillman studied electrical engineering in college and enjoyed fixing things and making them work. So he was intrigued by the possibilities offered by computers and the...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Mar 2, 2023 |

On a night of trying to figure out whodunnit, it was no mystery to those in attendance at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery Awards Dinner who some of the highest achievers in the community were. From local businesses, nonprofit organizations, first...

read more
Crime stats presented to council

Crime stats presented to council

Mar 2, 2023 |

City Manager Gina Nash called it “that time of the year” in introducing Police Chief Bryan Sylvester’s annual review to city council on the department’s just-completed year fighting crime. Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday, Feb. 20 to the council, detailing...

read more
City scholarship applications open through March 24

City scholarship applications open through March 24

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual scholarship sponsored by Sachse’s trash and recycling provider — Community Waste Disposal (CWD) — allows students to apply for funding that will help pay for their further education. The Sachse Scholarship, first established in 2014, is worth $1,000 that...

read more
Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding an old military vehicle to its fleet in partnership with a statewide program that interfaces with the U.S. Department of Defense. Fire Chief Martin Wade said he worked with the Texas Forestry Service to procure the vehicle from the...

read more
Eagle Scout honored for project

Eagle Scout honored for project

Feb 23, 2023 | , ,

A junior at Sachse High School was recently recognized by the Sachse City Council for his Eagle Scout project that provided aid to 400 individuals. His project advisor, Jeanie Marten, said he initially received some pushback on the scope of his project, but he was...

read more
Election filing window closes

Election filing window closes

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Last week, candidate fields for the upcoming May election were finalized with the conclusion of the filing window that lasted around one month. Sachse voters will cast ballots in races for two city council places, and depending on their county of residence, will also...

read more
Sachse PD delivers annual statistics

Sachse PD delivers annual statistics

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday night to the city council, detailing the city’s crime statistics, trends and announced that the police department is going to revive its Citizens Police Academy, with the first class slated to begin...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe