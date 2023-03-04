Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Special service from Special Webs

by | Mar 4, 2023 | Latest

Bobby Tillman of Sachse uses technology to tell stories and preserve media for future generations.

Tillman studied electrical engineering in college and enjoyed fixing things and making them work. So he was intrigued by the possibilities offered by computers and the internet when he took web-related classes at Navarro College in Corsicana in the mid 1990s.

“I thought it was pretty neat and I thought there would be some sort of a need,” he said. So in 1996 Tillman registered the domain SpecialWebs.com, not thinking at the time he would still be running it as a business at the age of 71.

“Way back when I started you had to have a telex machine if you had a business,” he said. “Then you got a fax. A computer or web presence was considered a luxury.”

Now, a business is not worthy of attention if it is not on the internet, he said. “Social media has kicked in — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the like – and you have to have a presence in order to succeed,” Tillman said.

Special Webs provides standard online services such as domain registration, hosting, website development and website management. Tillman also provides email services, social media management, shopping cart programs, online payment services, and “just about any other online service available,” he said.

In addition to web services, Tillman does video production such as recording a wedding, ballgame, church service, civic event, dedication or any event where a permanent record is desired.

He also produces broadcast-quality professional videos by creating a storyline, shooting and editing. “The cost for that is $1,500 per finished minute, but it can take several days to get that minute done,” Tillman said.

Each client has special needs and audiences, he said, including a crematory. “Being on social media would be almost a negative for them so that video was aimed at funeral directors,” he added.

Tillman used a drone to create a video for a real estate company. “Two of the most-recognized buildings are the White House and the mansion on the ‘Dallas’ TV show,” he said. So they shot at Southfork Ranch and the video looked just like the opening of “Dallas.”

To help the Sachse Historical Society, Tillman recorded people in the area including a 100-year-old resident who recounted early days in the community. “He was very articulate, alert and a wonderful gentleman,” he said.

For the full story, see the March 2 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Mar 2, 2023 |

On a night of trying to figure out whodunnit, it was no mystery to those in attendance at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery Awards Dinner who some of the highest achievers in the community were. From local businesses, nonprofit organizations, first...

read more
Crime stats presented to council

Crime stats presented to council

Mar 2, 2023 |

City Manager Gina Nash called it “that time of the year” in introducing Police Chief Bryan Sylvester’s annual review to city council on the department’s just-completed year fighting crime. Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday, Feb. 20 to the council, detailing...

read more
City scholarship applications open through March 24

City scholarship applications open through March 24

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual scholarship sponsored by Sachse’s trash and recycling provider — Community Waste Disposal (CWD) — allows students to apply for funding that will help pay for their further education. The Sachse Scholarship, first established in 2014, is worth $1,000 that...

read more
Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding an old military vehicle to its fleet in partnership with a statewide program that interfaces with the U.S. Department of Defense. Fire Chief Martin Wade said he worked with the Texas Forestry Service to procure the vehicle from the...

read more
Eagle Scout honored for project

Eagle Scout honored for project

Feb 23, 2023 | , ,

A junior at Sachse High School was recently recognized by the Sachse City Council for his Eagle Scout project that provided aid to 400 individuals. His project advisor, Jeanie Marten, said he initially received some pushback on the scope of his project, but he was...

read more
Election filing window closes

Election filing window closes

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Last week, candidate fields for the upcoming May election were finalized with the conclusion of the filing window that lasted around one month. Sachse voters will cast ballots in races for two city council places, and depending on their county of residence, will also...

read more
Sachse PD delivers annual statistics

Sachse PD delivers annual statistics

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday night to the city council, detailing the city’s crime statistics, trends and announced that the police department is going to revive its Citizens Police Academy, with the first class slated to begin...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe