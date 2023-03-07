Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Council discusses Bailey Road, annual financial report

by | Mar 7, 2023 | Latest

Following discussions during the Jan. 17 meeting, Sachse City Council received an amended plan for Bailey Road, moving one step closer to a final design in the process.

That 2021 bond project and the 2022 audit were the lone non-consent agenda items considered by councilmembers during their Monday, March 6, meeting.

Director of CIP and Public Works Corey Nesbit presented an amended design that accounted for several suggestions made by residents and council during the Jan. 17 meeting. The new plan moved the proposed road five feet west, meaning that it is on average 50 feet away from homes on the west side of the street and 55 feet away from those on the east side.

The new road will also have sidewalks running along both sides, a center median to help keep traffic slower and an expanded width to 29 feet from the 24 feet in its current state, said Nesbit. The original proposal had a width of  37 feet.

David Teasdale, a resident living along Bailey Road, said he was impressed with the feedback implemented by staff in the new proposal.

“I want to thank you for listening,” Teasdale said. “The proposed changes show a substantial amount of compromise.”

Several councilmembers indicated that they were comfortable moving forward with the project, citing the potential for increased cost and the need to act quickly on fixing a road that has become well-known for its poor condition at times.

In other business, the city’s finance department was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting before the presentation of the 2022 audit results. 

The city’s auditing manager, Louis Breedlove, said the city has about $15.9 million in unassigned fund balance, which would cover 81% of the city’s operating expenses in the event revenues dried up. Standard practice calls for cities to maintain around 25% to 30%, which is enough to cover nearly three months of expenditures without revenue.

For the full story, see the March 16 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

GISD trustees receive annual performance report

GISD trustees receive annual performance report

Mar 9, 2023 |

Academic and financial ratings were subject to a mandatory public hearing as required by state law as part of a recent school board meeting. The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a summary of academic and financial ratings the district has collected over the past...

read more
Special service from Special Webs

Special service from Special Webs

Mar 4, 2023 |

Bobby Tillman of Sachse uses technology to tell stories and preserve media for future generations. Tillman studied electrical engineering in college and enjoyed fixing things and making them work. So he was intrigued by the possibilities offered by computers and the...

read more
TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Mar 2, 2023 |

On a night of trying to figure out whodunnit, it was no mystery to those in attendance at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery Awards Dinner who some of the highest achievers in the community were. From local businesses, nonprofit organizations, first...

read more
Crime stats presented to council

Crime stats presented to council

Mar 2, 2023 |

City Manager Gina Nash called it “that time of the year” in introducing Police Chief Bryan Sylvester’s annual review to city council on the department’s just-completed year fighting crime. Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday, Feb. 20 to the council, detailing...

read more
City scholarship applications open through March 24

City scholarship applications open through March 24

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual scholarship sponsored by Sachse’s trash and recycling provider — Community Waste Disposal (CWD) — allows students to apply for funding that will help pay for their further education. The Sachse Scholarship, first established in 2014, is worth $1,000 that...

read more
Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding an old military vehicle to its fleet in partnership with a statewide program that interfaces with the U.S. Department of Defense. Fire Chief Martin Wade said he worked with the Texas Forestry Service to procure the vehicle from the...

read more
Eagle Scout honored for project

Eagle Scout honored for project

Feb 23, 2023 | , ,

A junior at Sachse High School was recently recognized by the Sachse City Council for his Eagle Scout project that provided aid to 400 individuals. His project advisor, Jeanie Marten, said he initially received some pushback on the scope of his project, but he was...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe