Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

GISD trustees receive annual performance report

by | Mar 9, 2023 | Latest

Academic and financial ratings were subject to a mandatory public hearing as required by state law as part of a recent school board meeting.

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a summary of academic and financial ratings the district has collected over the past year during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting. Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability Veronica Salgado-Joyner presented the 2021-2022 Annual Performance Report, which summarized STAAR results, Texas Education Agency (TEA) ratings and the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas assessment.

The ratings in all categories are covered for the previous academic year because they are backward-looking assessments, meaning they focus on past data. Salgado-Joyner said Garland ISD did not receive an accountability rating last year because the TEA has placed a temporary hold on its assessment.

“This is for all school districts in the state because of the impacts of the pandemic,” Salgado-Joyner said. 

The district also received a score of “needs assistance” for its special programs because it is not in the category of stage one, the highest designation in the Results Driven Accountability System, said Executive Director of Student Support and Specialized Services Tanya Vargas Ramos.

The district was rated in stage three in 2015, but has made strides to reach stage two, said Ramos, adding that the district continues to march toward stage one.

“You can see that we have made progress moving from stage three to stage two,” Ramos said. “Our goal is to reach stage one, which means that we’re meeting all state requirements.”

Salgado-Joyner said TEA requirements stipulate that the district also identify campus improvement objectives for all 72 GISD schools. All objectives are board approved and are available online. During the public hearing, no individuals came forward to address the board, and no action was taken.

For the full story, see the March 9 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Council discusses Bailey Road, annual financial report

Council discusses Bailey Road, annual financial report

Mar 7, 2023 |

Following discussions during the Jan. 17 meeting, Sachse City Council received an amended plan for Bailey Road, moving one step closer to a final design in the process. That 2021 bond project and the 2022 audit were the lone non-consent agenda items considered by...

read more
Special service from Special Webs

Special service from Special Webs

Mar 4, 2023 |

Bobby Tillman of Sachse uses technology to tell stories and preserve media for future generations. Tillman studied electrical engineering in college and enjoyed fixing things and making them work. So he was intrigued by the possibilities offered by computers and the...

read more
TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Chamber honors local leaders at banquet

Mar 2, 2023 |

On a night of trying to figure out whodunnit, it was no mystery to those in attendance at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Murder Mystery Awards Dinner who some of the highest achievers in the community were. From local businesses, nonprofit organizations, first...

read more
Crime stats presented to council

Crime stats presented to council

Mar 2, 2023 |

City Manager Gina Nash called it “that time of the year” in introducing Police Chief Bryan Sylvester’s annual review to city council on the department’s just-completed year fighting crime. Sylvester delivered a lengthy report Monday, Feb. 20 to the council, detailing...

read more
City scholarship applications open through March 24

City scholarship applications open through March 24

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual scholarship sponsored by Sachse’s trash and recycling provider — Community Waste Disposal (CWD) — allows students to apply for funding that will help pay for their further education. The Sachse Scholarship, first established in 2014, is worth $1,000 that...

read more
Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Feb 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding an old military vehicle to its fleet in partnership with a statewide program that interfaces with the U.S. Department of Defense. Fire Chief Martin Wade said he worked with the Texas Forestry Service to procure the vehicle from the...

read more
Eagle Scout honored for project

Eagle Scout honored for project

Feb 23, 2023 | , ,

A junior at Sachse High School was recently recognized by the Sachse City Council for his Eagle Scout project that provided aid to 400 individuals. His project advisor, Jeanie Marten, said he initially received some pushback on the scope of his project, but he was...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe