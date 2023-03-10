Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 29

Local FFA club members will showcase their poultry, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle during the 2023 Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The event, which exclusively features entries from FFA members throughout the district, is set for the week of March 29-April 1 at the Garland ISD Agricul­tural Training Center, located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. every day of the show. This year’s iteration will be the 78th annual show and sale held by the school district.

Showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chick­ens, as well as agricultural mechanics. For the show, all animals are raised and cared for by the students showing the animals.

Top market animals are selected for an auction where buyers help the show­men recover some of the costs of raising a show animal.

This year’s show will kick off Wednesday, March 29, and conclude with a livestock sale Saturday, April 1. Throughout the days of the show, students will show off their market and breeding animals with market animals qualifying for the sale.

The competition will have separate events to showcase rabbits, poultry, swine, goats, sheep and cattle. There will also be showcases for horticulture and agricultural mechanics.

As part of past events, a plant sale has been included with the event with proceeds that benefitted students. Last year, Naaman Forest High School, located at 4843 Naaman Forest Blvd. in Gar­land, hosted the plant sale.

To learn more about the event, visit garlandisd.net/calendars/gisd-livestock-show-sale.

