Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Severe storms predicted tonight

by | Mar 16, 2023 | Latest

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather in North Texas this evening, mostly in the late afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for Dallas, Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties with severe thunderstorms and hail larger than a golf ball predicted. During the storm, wind gusts could get up to 45 mph, but are likely to range between 20 mph to 25 mph.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, which could make driving slightly more dangerous. Because of the winds, residents are encouraged to secure any outdoor items that could blow over and cause damage.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Assistant city manager thriving in city government

Assistant city manager thriving in city government

Mar 16, 2023 |

With National Women’s History in full swing, a local government official is grateful to strong female mentors and the support system in her life that have helped her become the person she is today. Sachse’s Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose — the first ever — is one...

read more
Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 29

Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 29

Mar 10, 2023 |

Local FFA club members will showcase their poultry, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle during the 2023 Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which exclusively features entries from FFA members throughout the district, is set for the week of March 29-April 1 at...

read more
GISD trustees receive annual performance report

GISD trustees receive annual performance report

Mar 9, 2023 |

Academic and financial ratings were subject to a mandatory public hearing as required by state law as part of a recent school board meeting. The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a summary of academic and financial ratings the district has collected over the past...

read more
Council discusses Bailey Road, annual financial report

Council discusses Bailey Road, annual financial report

Mar 7, 2023 |

Following discussions during the Jan. 17 meeting, Sachse City Council received an amended plan for Bailey Road, moving one step closer to a final design in the process. That 2021 bond project and the 2022 audit were the lone non-consent agenda items considered by...

read more
Special service from Special Webs

Special service from Special Webs

Mar 4, 2023 |

Bobby Tillman of Sachse uses technology to tell stories and preserve media for future generations. Tillman studied electrical engineering in college and enjoyed fixing things and making them work. So he was intrigued by the possibilities offered by computers and the...

read more
TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe