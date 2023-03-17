GISD holding town halls for bond

With an upcoming bond election, residents who are interested in learning more about what is covered by the three propositions that will appear on the ballot.

In Sachse, individuals can learn more about the Garland ISD bond during its town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the Sachse High School cafeteria. Meetings are open to the public, with individuals from any area being able to attend the meetings — all of which begin at 6:30 p.m.

Meetings will not be held from March 13-17 because of spring break, with meetings held Monday, March 20, at Lakeview Centennial High School and Monday, March 27, at Naaman Forest High School. An April 12 town hall meeting will be held at Garland High School with Memorial Pathway Academy hosting the final meeting May 1.

Voters will decide the fate of the three propositions totaling nearly $1.28 billion Saturday, May 6. The previous bond issued by Garland ISD was in 2014 worth $455.5 million.

Proposition A allocates $1.103 billion for safety and security upgrades, four replacement, energy-efficient elementary campuses and renovations and improvements to all existing schools.

Security improvements will include forced-entry-resistant film at all campus main entrances, safety perimeter fencing at all campuses and removal of all elementary school portables. Other capital improvements, such as two new ADA accessible playgrounds with canopies at every elementary school, new Memorial Pathway Academy and student services center, expansion of the Gilbreath-Reed Career & Technology Center and fine arts and athletics improvements are wrapped into the first proposition.

If approved, refreshed high school auditoriums, new athletic field houses for each high school, new turf baseball and softball fields for each high school, middle school boys and girls locker room renovations, new transportation center, HVAC and roofing, new Network Operations Center and a new Agriculture Sciences facility would be added to existing facilities.

Proposition B provides $135.9 million for multi-program activity centers at all high school campuses. These centers will be utilized by several campus users, including marching bands, drill teams, cheerleaders, special education students and athletics teams during periods of rain, snow, extreme heat or cold and other weather concerns.

Proposition C designates $40.6 million for one-to-one student and staff device refresh.

Residents will also have the opportunity to learn about the potential tax impacts of the bond. Data provided by the district illustrates that Garland ISD has the fifth lowest tax rate among Dallas County school districts.

According to calculations by staff, the tax rate will increase by nearly 7 cents relative to the current rate; however, those with frozen tax rates will not be affected.

For more information about the upcoming bond or town hall meetings, visit garlandisd.net/about/bond-2023.

