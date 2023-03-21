Subscribe
Staff present overview of rental protection program; council recognizes Vietnam veterans

Mar 21, 2023

In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day across the United States, Sachse City Council recognized two individuals — MSgt. Dennis Lee and Senior Chief Radioman Jim Mathis. Former Wylie ISD Superintendent Don E. Whitt was also recognized posthumously.

During the regular meeting, Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose presented a potential rental inspection program the city could adopt, which is included in the 2017 comprehensive plan. Several comparator cities have them, she added, but with varying degrees of requirements from stringent to more basic.

One way the program could be implemented is through an exterior inspection to maintain basic standards. Staff estimates around 9% of single-family homes in Sachse are rentals and currently has an informal inspection program for duplexes and multi-family housing in addition to a life safety inspection by the fire department.

No action was taken but most councilmembers favored seeing options with one resident speaking against such a program.

In other business, council received an update on 2021 bond projects, discussed a memorandum of understanding with other cities about a trail project and viewed the results of the inaugural citywide survey conducted by Polco.

For the full story, see the March 30 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

