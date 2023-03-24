Easter Egg Scramble April 1

An annual Easter tradition for Sachse residents returns a little earlier than last year because of the April 9 holiday in 2023.

Sachse hosts three activities: its traditional Easter Egg Scramble, doggie bone hunt and flashlight egg hunt Sunday, April 1, at Heritage Park, which is located at 4408 Hudson Drive.

The first egg hunt of the day begins at 10 a.m. and is open to all ages, said Jordan Beaulieu, leisure services coordinator for the city of Sachse. There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be on hand to take photos and assist city staff in hiding eggs at the park.

There will also be special prize eggs during the first hunt for children ages 2 to 4 years old, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old.

Individuals planning on participating in the egg hunt, doggie bone hunt and flashlight egg hunt should plan to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before the scheduled start time to park and line up, said Beaulieu.

Later that day at 7:30 p.m., canines and their two-legged owners will roam Heritage Park to scour for dog treats and prizes hidden in the grass. For the hunt, dogs must be kept on a leash at all times and they will be divided into groups based on weight.

“The city of Sachse strives to provide activities and events for all citizens including those whose children have four paws,” Beaulieu said. “Citizens who don’t have children or their kids are too old or young do not get to participate in the beloved tradition of hunting for easter eggs, so the Doggie Bone Hunt allows them to join in the fun.”

