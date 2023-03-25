Voters must register by April 6 for May elections

With a bond, school district trustee positions and a council election in May, Sachse residents who intend to cast their ballot in the May 6 elections need to ensure they have registered to vote by Thursday, April 6.

Voters will have the chance to elect city council Place 3 and Place 4, held by Frank Millsap and Chance Lindsey.

Only the Place 4 race is competitive with Lindsey drawing one challenger and Millsap running unopposed

Lindsey was first elected in February 2020 and is seeking his second term. He is opposed by Richard Chandler, a current member of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

The mayor and councilmembers are elected at-large in Sachse therefore they represent the entire city rather than districts and all registered voters cast a ballot for all seven places.

Sachse residents in Dallas County will also have their say in the elections for the Garland ISD board of trustees and a $1.28 bond package.

Incumbents Daphne Stanley, Place 4, and Jamie Miller, Place 5, face challengers in their re-election bids.

Stanley was first elected to her first term in May 2020. She is opposed by Jed Reed, who lists himself as a retired educator on his candidate application.

Miller has been a member of the board since May 2017 and is seeking his third term. He is opposed by Kristina Sterling, who lists herself as a professor on her candidate application.

Early voting is set to begin Monday, April 24, and end Tuesday, May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6.

In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years 10 months, not a convicted felon unless certain eligibility requirements are met or declared mentally incapacitated.

More information can be found at votetexas.gov.

Voter registration applications can be found online at sos.state.tx.us and must be filled out and returned to the county Voter Registrar’s Office.

For the full story, see the March 23 issue of The Sachse News.