Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Voters must register by April 6 for May elections

by | Mar 25, 2023 | Latest

With a bond, school district trustee positions and a council election in May, Sachse residents who intend to cast their ballot in the May 6 elections need to ensure they have registered to vote by Thursday, April 6.

Voters will have the chance to elect city council Place 3 and Place 4, held by Frank Millsap and Chance Lindsey.

Only the Place 4 race is competitive with Lindsey drawing one challenger and Millsap running unopposed

Lindsey was first elected in February 2020 and is seeking his second term. He is opposed by Richard Chandler, a current member of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

The mayor and councilmembers are elected at-large in Sachse therefore they represent the entire city rather than districts and all registered voters cast a ballot for all seven places.

Sachse residents in Dallas County will also have their say in the elections for the Garland ISD board of trustees and a $1.28 bond package.

Incumbents Daphne Stanley, Place 4, and Jamie Miller, Place 5, face challengers in their re-election bids. 

Stanley was first elected to her first term in May 2020. She is opposed by Jed Reed, who lists himself as a retired educator on his candidate application.

Miller has been a member of the board since May 2017 and is seeking his third term. He is opposed by Kristina Sterling, who lists herself as a professor on her candidate application.

Early voting is set to begin Monday, April 24, and end Tuesday, May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6.

In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years 10 months, not a convicted felon unless certain eligibility requirements are met or declared mentally incapacitated.

More information can be found at votetexas.gov.

Voter registration applications can be found online at sos.state.tx.us and must be filled out and returned to the county Voter Registrar’s Office.

For the full story, see the March 23 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Wylie East students organize Culture Day

Mar 24, 2023 |

Students at Wylie East High School organized the first-ever Culture Day last week where they showcased different countries and cultures of their heritage. The event was held during the power hour period on campus Wednesday, March 15, at the school. Madison Riffe,...

read more
Easter Egg Scramble April 1

Easter Egg Scramble April 1

Mar 24, 2023 |

An annual Easter tradition for Sachse residents returns a little earlier than last year because of the April 9 holiday in 2023. Sachse hosts three activities: its traditional Easter Egg Scramble, doggie bone hunt and flashlight egg hunt Sunday, April 1, at Heritage...

read more
Daughter of immigrants thriving in counsel role

Daughter of immigrants thriving in counsel role

Mar 23, 2023 |

Last week, The Sachse News highlighted a woman making an impact in city government. This week, the focus shifts to Garland ISD, which has a number of important women in senior leadership positions, including its general counsel. Lisa Ray, general counsel for Garland...

read more
Teacher, philanthropist honored at awards gala

Teacher, philanthropist honored at awards gala

Mar 23, 2023 |

Locals, education staff and district administrators gathered for an annual awards gala highlighting the work of select individuals over their careers. Two prestigious awards — the Elizabeth W. Garrison Award and the Garrison Legacy Award — were bestowed during the...

read more
GISD holding town halls for bond

GISD holding town halls for bond

Mar 17, 2023 |

With an upcoming bond election, residents who are interested in learning more about what is covered by the three propositions that will appear on the ballot. In Sachse, individuals can learn more about the Garland ISD bond during its town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m....

read more
Severe storms predicted tonight

Severe storms predicted tonight

Mar 16, 2023 |

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather in North Texas this evening, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, for Dallas, Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties with severe thunderstorms and hail...

read more
Assistant city manager thriving in city government

Assistant city manager thriving in city government

Mar 16, 2023 |

With National Women’s History in full swing, a local government official is grateful to strong female mentors and the support system in her life that have helped her become the person she is today. Sachse’s Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose — the first ever — is one...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe